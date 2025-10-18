How to get OG Meowl in Steal a Brainrot

Meowl is the highlight of the Indonesia Event update in Steal a Brainrot. This character has the head of a cat and the body of a barn owl, a quirky design that is easy on the eyes. It also holds a special place in the game's roster since it is only the second OG rarity Brainrot, after the Strawberry Elephant.

Given its position at the top tier of the rarity hierarchy, obtaining a Meowl is quite a challenge. This guide covers all the methods for securing this character in Roblox Steal a Brainrot.

Getting a Meowl in Steal a Brainrot

Meowl, like other Brainrots, can be purchased from the conveyor belt. The problem is that this unit has an extremely low spawn rate and it cannot be spawned by the developer. In fact, game creator Sammy has repeatedly announced that they won't spawn any OG Brainrot despite player requests.

To improve your chances of getting a Meowl, you'll have to rely on the Server Luck gamepass in Steal a Brainrot. This pass can be purchased from the Robux Shop, with the initial one (2x luck) costing 249 Robux. You can increase the server luck to 5x, but by spending a whopping 2246 Robux.

Instead of pouring Robux to get a Meowl, you can wait for developer events like Taco Tuesday and Admin Abuse. In such occasions, the admins boost the server luck to up to 10x for free. OG Brainrots have the best chance of spawning on the conveyor belt, as well as receiving Traits and Mutations from events.

If you get lucky and see a Meowl appearing on the conveyor belt, buy it quickly with 350,000,000,000 Cash ($350B). Other players will try to stop or interrupt you, so be prepared to use items like Slap Hand and Baseball Bat to fend them off.

Stealing a Meowl from another player's base is also possible. However, finding players that possess this unit, let alone play in public servers, is rare.

Income rate of Meowl in Steal a Brainrot

Meowl, despite being the latest entry to the OG category, has a lower earnings rate than Strawberry Elephant. The cat-and-owl hybrid generates 275,000,000 Cash per second ($275M). On the other hand, the Strawberry Elephant gives 350,000,000 Cash per second in its base form.

Still, the new OG character is better than Dragon Cannelloni, the highest-earning Secret Brainrot. Cannelloni offers 250,000,000 Cash every second, provided that it isn't affected by Traits or Mutations.

Like Strawberry Elephant, Meowl initiates a special event when it appears on a server. Thus, it has a chance of getting the Trait applied by the event.

Also check: Steal a Brainrot Indonesia Event update guide

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What is the income rate of Meowl?

Meowl provides 275,000,000 Cash every second.

How do I get a Meowl?

This OG unit can be bought from the conveyor belt or stolen from other players.

What is the best Mutation for Meowl?

Rainbow, which gives a 10x increase to a Brainrot's earnings, is the best Mutation for this character.

