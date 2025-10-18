Steal a Brainrot Indonesia Event update guide

The latest Steal a Brainrot update builds on the content introduced by the Witch Fuse, all the while bringing fresh characters. Two units have been added to the witch's cauldron, including Mieteteira Bicicleteira, which has the appearance of the grim reaper. Multiple Indonesia-themed Brainrots have also graced the roster to keep players on the hunt for such unique units.

Ad

This guide covers the entire content bought by the Indonesia Event update in Steal a Brainrot.

All content introduced by Steal a Brainrot Indonesia Event update

Indonesia Trait

The Indonesia Trait on a Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa (Image via Roblox)

Like the Mexico and Brazil Events, the Indonesia Event applies a Trait in Steal in Brainrot. During the event, random Brainrots arriving on the conveyor belt get an Indonesian flag above their name, which highlights that they received the Trait. They also get cat-like ears and a 4x increase in their earnings rate.

Ad

Trending

The Indonesia Event is triggered by the developers. To experience it, you must attend the Admin Abuse and Taco Tuesday festivities.

Panjat Pinang mini-game

Panjat Pinang is a traditional Indonesian game (Image via Roblox)

Panjat Pinang is a mini-game directly inspired by the traditional Indonesian game. It occurs during the Indonesia Event across all servers. When activated by the developer, a long pole with several gifts hanging on top of it appears next to the conveyor belt. All players on the server can climb it to collect the gifts.

Ad

Opening a gift from the mini-game can give you unique gear as well as characters.

New Brainrots

Some of the new Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

The recent update has released a multitude of high-earning Brainrots. Below are their names, costs, and income rates:

Ad

Frogato Pirato (Epic) : This character can be obtained from the Witch Fuse cauldron. It has a cost of $39,000, and it gives $240 every second.

: This character can be obtained from the Witch Fuse cauldron. It has a cost of $39,000, and it gives $240 every second. Pakrahmatmatina (Brainrot God) : An Admin Abuse-exclusive character, it can be bought from the conveyor belt for $40,500,000. It generates $225,000 every second.

: An Admin Abuse-exclusive character, it can be bought from the conveyor belt for $40,500,000. It generates $225,000 every second. Bambu Bambu Sahur (Brainrot God) : This character has a chance to appear on the Aura Farm boat during the Indonesia Event. It costs $47,500,000 and generates $275,000 every second.

: This character has a chance to appear on the Aura Farm boat during the Indonesia Event. It costs $47,500,000 and generates $275,000 every second. Krupuk Pagi Pagi (Brainrot God) : This character can be bought from the conveyor belt for $60,000,000. In its base form, it generates $290,000 every second.

: This character can be bought from the conveyor belt for $60,000,000. In its base form, it generates $290,000 every second. Mieteteira Bicicleteira (Secret): This coveted character can be obtained via Witch Fuse. It has a cost of $2,700,000,000, and it generates $26,000,000 every second.

This coveted character can be obtained via Witch Fuse. It has a cost of $2,700,000,000, and it generates $26,000,000 every second. Boatito Auratito (Secret): A rare character, it can be bought from the conveyor belt for $115,000,000. It generates $525,000 every second.

A rare character, it can be bought from the conveyor belt for $115,000,000. It generates $525,000 every second. Meowl (OG): The second OG-rarity character, this cat-and-owl hybrid can be purchased from the conveyor belt for $350,000,000,000. It generates 275,000,000 every second.

Ad

Steal a Brainrot also receives limited units from time to time. You can learn about them here.

How to get Mieteteira Bicicleteira in Steal a Brainrot

The Witch Fuse menu (Image via Roblox)

Mieteteira Bicicleteira has a low fusion chance in Witch Fuse. For the best chances of acquiring it, put four Secret Brainrots into the cauldron and activate it when the Witch Fuse luck is increased during an Admin Abuse. You'll know about the luck boost when a clover icon appears above the cauldron.

Ad

Also check: Steal a Brainrot Rebirth guide

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

When was the Indonesia Event update released in Steal a Brainrot?

This update was released on October 18, 2025, at 9 am UTC.

What is the multiplier of the Indonesia Trait?

This Trait gives a 4x increase to a character's income rate.

What is the earnings rate of Mieteteira Bicicleteira?

This Secret Brainrot earns 26,000,000 Cash every second.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025