How to get limited Chipso and Queso in Steal a Brainrot

Steal a Brainrot is a collection experience where players buy, steal, or fuse characters of multiple rarities. While most units have a permanent supply, a few rare ones have limited stock. The duo Chipso and Queso is one such limited Brainrot belonging to the Secret rarity. It was introduced in the Taco Tuesday event held on October 21, 2025.

Only 250,000 units of Chipso and Queso were released in Steal a Brainrot. Its stock dwindled extremely fast, but there are still multiple ways to add the unit to your collection.

How to obtain Chipso and Queso in Steal a Brainrot

Chipso and Queso in the Limited Quantity Truck (Image via Roblox)

Chipso and Queso can be obtained from the Limited Quantity Truck once the structure is spawned by the developers. This Secret Brainrot has not run out of stock, so you can acquire it during the next Taco Tuesday, which is scheduled to take place on October 28 at 6 PM EST.

To get Chipso and Queso from the limited truck, you'll need to submit a Mariachi Corazoni, a Los Nooo my Hotspottitos, and a Burrito Bandito. All three are Secret Brainrots and thus are extremely rare.

Mariachi Corazoni : This Brainrot is obtainable during the Mexico Event. This developer-triggered event spawns a Piñata on the map, which, when hit by players multiple times, gives them a 1% chance of getting Mariachi Corazoni.

: This Brainrot is obtainable during the Mexico Event. This developer-triggered event spawns a Piñata on the map, which, when hit by players multiple times, gives them a 1% chance of getting Mariachi Corazoni. Los Nooo my Hotspottitos : This Brainrot has a 1% drop rate in the Taco Lucky Block. Such kinds of Lucky Blocks only appear on the conveyor belt during Taco Tuesday.

: This Brainrot has a 1% drop rate in the Taco Lucky Block. Such kinds of Lucky Blocks only appear on the conveyor belt during Taco Tuesday. Burrito Bandito: This Brainrot has a 0.5% drop rate in the Taco Lucky Block. It was introduced alongside Chipso and Queso.

When the Limited Quantity Truck spawns on the map, quickly take the three characters to the green Deposit Zone in front of the truck. Note that only those Brainrots grabbed from your base can be given to the truck; it is not possible to submit stolen ones.

Once the characters are deposited, hit the "Spawn" button below Chipso and Queso's image. The Brainrot will appear on the conveyor belt, ready to be purchased by a player for 2,500,000,000 Cash ($2.5B).

If you lack Cash and Brainrots for spawning Chipso and Queso, consider stealing the unit from other players. Secretly enter the base of the targeted player, preferably while using an Invisibility Cloak, and steal the chip and sauce-shaped character when your rival is distracted or AFK.

Chipso and Queso is the sixth limited character in Steal a Brainrot. You can learn about the other limiteds and their earnings in this guide.

Income rate of Chipso and Queso in Steal a Brainrot

Chipso and Queso (Image via Roblox)

Without any Mutations or Traits, the Chipso and Queso Brainrot generates a massive 25,000,000 Cash every second ($25M/s). This high income rate makes it more valuable than other limited characters, namely Tacorita Bicicicleta, Perrito Burrito, and La Spooky Grande.

Given that Chipso and Queso is exclusive to the Limited Quantity Truck, which spawns during admin events, it has a high chance of getting a Trait or a Mutation. You can also perform rituals to trigger events and help the unit get Traits like Bombardiro and Shark Fin in Steal a Brainrot.

Also check: Steal a Brainrot: All Traits and their multipliers

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What is the rarity of Chipso and Queso?

This character is of Secret rarity.

What is the base earnings rate of Chipso and Queso?

This Brainrot earns 25,000,000 Cash every second.

What Brainrots are required to get Chipso and Queso?

You'll need to deposit a Mariachi Corazoni, a Los Nooo my Hotspottitos, and a Burrito Bandito in the Limited Quantity Truck to get this character.

