How to get Mecha R4BBIT in Adopt Me

The Cherry Blossom Festival in Adopt Me is about to conclude, but you can collect a cute robot pet before that happens. We are talking about the Mecha R4BBIT, which is a bunny made of shiny steel that glows orange. It is a rare pet that won't be available to purchase once the event is over. Since the next update is on May 2, 2025, you have only three days to adopt the Mecha R4BBIT.

This article explains how to get your hands on the Mecha R4BBIT in Adopt Me. On top of it, you can also learn how to get its other variants, like the Neon and Mega Neon Mecha R4BBIT.

How to adopt the Mecha R4BBIT in Adopt Me

The Mecha R4BBIT (Image via Roblox)

You can adopt the Mecha R4BBIT only by purchasing it for 37,000 Cherry Blossoms. It is an event-exclusive currency that can be earned by completing various activities like Tear Up Toykyo, Sakura Swoop, and Cherry Blossom Viewing (AFK).

If you already have 37,000 Cherry Blossoms, head over to the event area in Adoption Island. You can teleport there directly by opening the event banner on the left side of the screen.

Cherry Blossom Viewing area entrance (Image via Roblox)

Once you are in the event area, get near the Kaijunior Box, located in front of the big television. Near the Kaijunior Box, you will find the rare Mecha R4BBIT being sold in exchange for Cherry Blossoms. You can purchase it from there and take care of it to grow it.

As you complete tasks and do activities like bathing, playing, and feeding the Mecha R4BBIT, it will grow. In each of its growth stages, the pet will learn fresh tricks that you can flaunt on the server.

For your reference, here are all the tricks that the Mecha R4BBIT can learn as it grows up:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Joyful

Pre-Teen - Beg

Teen - Jump

Post-Teen - Trick 1

Full Grown - Trick 2

Other variants of the Mecha R4BBIT in Adopt Me

Aside from the regular Mecha R4BBIT, you can get a Neon and Mega Neon version of the same pet. However, it's a rather difficult process because you will need more than a dozen Mecha R4BBITs to do this task.

To acquire the Neon Mecha R4BBIT, you will need four Full Grown Mecha R4BBITs. If you have them, go to the Neon Cave located under the bridge that connects the Adoption Island with the tunnel.

There, you can place four Full Grown Mecha R4BBITs on the outer pedestals of the platform. Doing so will fuse them and reward you with a Neon Mecha R4BBIT. Unlike the regular one, a Neon pet has the following growth stages:

Reborn (Newborn)

Twinkle (Junior)

Sparkle (Pre-Teen)

Flare (Teen)

Sunshine (Post-Teen)

Luminous (Full Grown)

Similar to the Neon variant, you will need four Luminous Neon Mecha R4BBITs to get a single Mega Neon Mecha R4BBIT. You can carry out the fusion process inside the Neon Cave for this one, too.

FAQs

How much does a Mecha R4BBIT cost in Adopt Me?

You can get a Mecha R4BBIT by spending 37,000 Cherry Blossoms.

How do I get Cherry Blossoms in Adopt Me?

You can earn Cherry Blossoms by playing mini-games like Sakura Swoop and Tear Up Toykyo. Moreover, you can also get 25 Cherry Blossoms every 15 seconds by being AFK in the Cherry Blossom Viewing area.

Where is the Neon Cave in Adopt Me?

The Neon Cave is located underneath the bridge that connects Adoption Island with the tunnel.

