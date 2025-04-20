How to get Kaijunior Box in Adopt Me

The Cherry Blossom Festival in Adopt Me is an absolute delight for the players as it presents a great opportunity to unlock ultra-rare pets. While there were already a couple of pets available in the event area, a recent update has introduced a new Kaijunior pet. Along with it, you can also unlock three of its variants. What sweetens the deal is that it doesn't require you to spend Robux but Cherry Blossom, an event-exclusive currency.
To acquire the Kaijunior or its variants, you will have to open a Kaijunior Box in Adopt Me. The pets you will unlock from this box depend on their rarity. This guide will explain how to get the Kaijunior Box, along with the odds of unlocking each pet.
How to get the Kaijunior Box in Adopt Me
You can purchase the Kaijunior Box from the Cherry Blossom Festival area in Adopt Me. To reach there quickly, you can open the event banner on the left side of the screen and then use the teleport button. Once you are in the event area, head over to the platform with four Kaijunior animals. It is located in front of the big television that displays the Egg Hunt's status.
In the said area, interact with the blue Kaijunior Box next to the animals to purchase it for 12,000 Cherry Blossoms. From the Kaijunior Box, you can get the following animals based on their rarities.
Kaijunior
- Rarity: Uncommon
- Drop chance: 70% chance
Toxic Kaijunior
- Rarity: Ultra Rare
- Drop chance: 24% chance
Primal Kaijunior
- Rarity: Legendary
- Drop chance: 5% chance
Scorching Kaijunior
- Rarity: Legendary
- Drop chance: 1% chance
As you can see, your chances of getting a regular Kaijunior are comparatively higher. Hence, you will have to spend a lot of Cherry Blossoms to unlock all the variants.
Also check: Adopt Me Egg Hunt guide
How to get Cherry Blossom in Adopt Me
You can get the Cherry Blossom in this experience by playing the various mini-games in the Cherry Blossom Festival area. Currently, there are two mini-games called the Sakura Swoop and the Tear Up Toykyo.
In the Sakura Swoop mini-game, you will have to roam around a map using a glider. Your objective is to score points, and based on your performance, you will be rewarded with Cherry Blossoms.
In the Tear Up Toykyo mini-game, your goal is to destroy the objects placed on the ground. The more you destroy, the more your size will grow and you will earn Cherry Blossoms. Apart from this, you can enter the Cherry Blossom Viewing area to earn the Cherry Blossom for free. It is an AFK area where you will earn 25 Cherry Blossoms every 15 seconds.
FAQs
How do I get the Kaijunior Box in Adopt Me?
You can get the Kaijunior Box from the Cherry Blossom Festival area for 12,000 Cherry Blossoms.
How many Kaijunior variants are there in Adopt Me?
There are a total of three Kaijunior variants, including the Toxic Kaijunior, Primal Kaijunior, and the Scorching Kaijunior.
How many Cherry Blossoms do you earn in the Cherry Blossom Viewing in Adopt Me?
In the Cherry Blossom Viewing area, you will earn 25 Cherry Blossoms every 15 seconds.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024