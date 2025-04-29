How to get Mirai Moth in Adopt Me

It's only a matter of time before the Cherry Blossom Festival ends in Adopt Me. Before that happens, you can get your hands on the ultra-rare Mirai Moth. It is a cute little Moth with black antennae and wings that glow orange, making it look gorgeous. Adding this pet to your bestiary is important, not because it's adorable but because it will vanish forever in a few days.

The Mirai Moth will leave the game once the Cherry Blossom Festival (2025) ends. After that, you will only be able to acquire it by trading with another player. With that in mind, we have created a detailed guide explaining how to adopt the Mirai Moth, so you can pet this creature before it exits the game.

How to adopt Mirai Moth in Adopt Me

The Mirai Moth (Image via Roblox)

To adopt the Mirai Moth, you will have to spend a total of 62,000 Cherry Blossoms, an event-exclusive currency. You can earn this currency by playing mini-games like the Sakura Swoop, Tear Up Toykyo, and the Cherry Blossom Viewing. Once you have the said amount of Cherry Blossoms, go to the event area and purchase the Mirai Moth from there.

Tear Up Toykyo lobby (Image via Roblox)

The event area exists in Adoption Island, where you can teleport directly. To do so, open the event area on the left side of the screen and select the teleport button. In the event area, Mirai Moth can be purchased near the Kaijunior Box area. It is located in front of the big television.

After adopting the Mirai Moth, you can do activities and complete tasks to grow it. As this pet grows, it will unlock new tricks that you can flaunt on your server. For your reference, we have mentioned all the tricks that the Mirai Moth will learn in its different growth stages below.

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Joyful

Pre-Teen - Beg

Teen - Jump

Post-Teen - Trick 1

Full Grown - Trick 2

Other variants of Mirai Moth in Adopt Me

Apart from the regular Mirai Moth, you can get a Neon and Mega Neon variant of the same pet. For the Neon variant, you will need four Full Grown Mirai Moths. If you have them already, head over to the Neon Cave located under the bridge that connects the tunnel and Adoption Island.

Once you are inside the Neon Cave, place the four Full Grown Mirai Moths on each of the pedestals of the platform. Doing so will fuse them and give you a Neon Mirai Moth.

Unlike a regular pet, a Neon variant has the following different growth stages:

Reborn (Newborn)

Twinkle (Junior)

Sparkle (Pre-Teen)

Flare (Teen)

Sunshine (Post-Teen)

Luminous (Full Grown)

You can get the Mega Neon Mirai Moth by fusing four Luminous Neon Mirai Moths at the Neon Cave. To level up a pet to its Luminous stage, you will have to do activities and feed it Age-up Potions.

FAQs

How much does a Mirai Moth cost in Adopt Me?

You can purchase a Mirai Moth by spending 62,000 Cherry Blossoms.

How do I get Cherry Blossoms in Adopt Me?

You can get Cherry Blossoms by playing mini-games, like Sakura Swoop and Tear Up Toykyo. You can also earn 25 Cherry Blossoms every 15 seconds by being AFK in the Cherry Blossom Viewing area.

Where is the Neon Cave in Adopt Me?

The Neon Cave is located underneath the bridge that connects Adoption Island with the tunnel.

