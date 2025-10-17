How to get Money fast in Plants Vs Brainrots

Money is the chief currency in Plants Vs Brainrots, making it an essential resource for buying seeds and items from the Gear Shop. It is generally obtained from Brainrots after they are placed in your base or sold to NPC Barry. However, relying on these two methods won't make you rich in quick time. You'll need to start rebirthing, complete quests, and obtain cards that increase your income.

This guide contains tips and strategies for improving your Money inflow in Plants Vs Brainrots.

A complete Plants Vs Brainrots money guide

Tips for increasing income (Image via Roblox)

Use these five methods to increase your income rate in Plants Vs Brainrots:

Place the highest-earning Brainrots

Press the Equip Best Brainrots button (Image via Roblox)

Each Brainrot's income generation is affected by its rarity, weight, and Mutations. Fortunately, you don't have to consider these factors, since it is possible to automatically place the highest-earning Brainrots in your base.

To use this in-game feature, click the backpack icon on the top left side of the screen and then press the "Equip Best Brainrots" button. The replaced characters will be added to your inventory.

Perform Rebirths

Requirements for Rebirth 2 (Image via Roblox)

Rebirths not only unlock new bosses but also expand your island, giving you more plots to place Brainrots. Every Rebirth level requires you to have specific characters in your inventory and a minimum cash.

Apart from giving you more space, the Rebirths increase your overall Money and Luck multiplier. These helpful benefits come at the cost of a cash reset, but you don't lose any Brainrots in the process.

Complete Daily Rewards quests

The Daily Rewards board (Image via Roblox)

Daily Rewards offer a consistent source of income in Plants Vs Brainrots. Simply place the required Brainrot on the platform and collect the rewards, which include cash, gears, and seeds. It is possible to get more than 50,000,000 by completing a daily task.

Finish event quests

The Brainrot Hit List event (Image via Roblox)

Money can also be earned by completing event quests. Head to Central Island, check which event is active, and complete any new quests to potentially get more cash in your account. Keep in mind that events occur for a limited time, usually removed in the very next update.

Utilize cards

The Brainrot Blessing card (Image via Roblox)

Here is a list of cards that directly affect your income rate:

Secret Slayer : Every secret rarity brainrot slain grants 10x your Cash per Minute instantly.

: Every secret rarity brainrot slain grants 10x your Cash per Minute instantly. Bloom Bank : 10% of all currency earned is stored; unleashed as a 3x payout burst when you slay 500 brainrots.

: 10% of all currency earned is stored; unleashed as a 3x payout burst when you slay 500 brainrots. Brainrot Blessing: 10% increased income from all brainrots

You can put all the aforementioned cards in your card slots to drastically improve your cash earning rate.

What are the uses of Money in Plants Vs Brainrots?

The Gears shop (Image via Roblox)

Money has two important uses in Plants Vs Brainrots. First, you can use it to buy seeds from the Seed Shop. The Secret rarity ones, which grow into powerful plants, cost millions, so you may need to save up some cash for such purchases.

Apart from seeds, you can buy gears from the in-game currency. The Gears shop, located on the right side of the spawn point, consists of crucial items like Frost Grenades and Carrot Launcher.

Also check: How to defeat bosses easily in Plants Vs Brainrots

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

How do I check my Money?

Your acquired Money is shown at the bottom left corner of the screen.

How do I sell Brainrots?

To sell Brainrots, interact with NPC Barry and choose the "I want to sell my brainrots" option.

Is it possible to gift Money?

No, you cannot gift or receive currencies in the game.

