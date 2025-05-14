How to get Mushroom Seed in Grow a Garden

You can plant a variety of crops in Grow a Garden and harvest the yields to make a profit. While some common crops, like Carrots and Tomatoes, are easy to find, others, like Mushrooms, can be hard to obtain. This is mainly because Mushroom Seeds can be challenging to find in the game.

Ad

This article offers a quick guide on how to obtain a Mushroom Seed in this Roblox experience.

A brief guide to the Mushroom Seed in Grow a Garden

Mushrooms have a small chance of getting restocked (Image via Roblox)

The Mushroom falls under the Divine rarity in Grow a Garden, making it a valuable crop. The only way to obtain it is through the Seed Shop, where you must spend 150,000 Sheckles to purchase the Mushroom Seed.

Ad

Trending

Unfortunately, due to their rarity and high demand, Mushroom Seeds are almost always out of stock. Your chances of finding them in the store are only about 0.7%.

The best thing you can do is to keep checking the shop after each reset and hope that Mushroom Seeds are available. If you manage to find them, purchase one immediately and head back to your garden to plant it.

Keep in mind that Mushrooms can grow very tall and are quite large. Their height and weight affect their value and how much money you can get for them.

Ad

Generally, Mushrooms in the game sell for 7,000 to 10,000 Sheckles per kilogram. While Mushrooms come in various colors, such as neon, pink, and more, the color does not affect their selling price. Regardless of its appearance, each Mushroom sells at the same rate.

However, one drawback of planting the Mushroom is that it is a single-harvest crop.

Also check: Grow a Garden Lunar Glow Event guide

Can you mutate a Mushroom in the game?

Mushrooms can now get mutations (Image via Roblox)

Mushrooms were introduced in the Hungry Plant Update. At the time of release, they could not develop mutations, which disappointed many fans.

Ad

Fortunately, after the Lunar Glow Update, Mushrooms gained the ability to mutate, making them one of the best seeds to plant in your garden.

Players have harvested various mutated mushrooms, but the Frozen and Shocked Mushrooms are the best ones, as their mutations boost their selling price by a huge margin. However, unlocking these mutations requires patience and a few additional steps.

Also check: How to get the Merchant Rod in Fisch

Ad

FAQs about Grow a Garden

How much do Mushroom Seeds cost in Grow a Garden?

Mushroom Seeds cost 150,000 Sheckles.

What is the rarity of Mushrooms in Grow a Garden?

Mushrooms fall under the Divine rarity.

Can you get mutations in Mushrooms in Grow a Garden?

Yes, you can get mutations in Mushrooms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024