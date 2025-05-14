How to get Mushroom Seed in Grow a Garden

You can plant a variety of crops in Grow a Garden and harvest the yields to make a profit. While some common crops, like Carrots and Tomatoes, are easy to find, others, like Mushrooms, can be hard to obtain. This is mainly because Mushroom Seeds can be challenging to find in the game.
This article offers a quick guide on how to obtain a Mushroom Seed in this Roblox experience.
A brief guide to the Mushroom Seed in Grow a Garden
The Mushroom falls under the Divine rarity in Grow a Garden, making it a valuable crop. The only way to obtain it is through the Seed Shop, where you must spend 150,000 Sheckles to purchase the Mushroom Seed.
Unfortunately, due to their rarity and high demand, Mushroom Seeds are almost always out of stock. Your chances of finding them in the store are only about 0.7%.
The best thing you can do is to keep checking the shop after each reset and hope that Mushroom Seeds are available. If you manage to find them, purchase one immediately and head back to your garden to plant it.
Keep in mind that Mushrooms can grow very tall and are quite large. Their height and weight affect their value and how much money you can get for them.
Generally, Mushrooms in the game sell for 7,000 to 10,000 Sheckles per kilogram. While Mushrooms come in various colors, such as neon, pink, and more, the color does not affect their selling price. Regardless of its appearance, each Mushroom sells at the same rate.
However, one drawback of planting the Mushroom is that it is a single-harvest crop.
Can you mutate a Mushroom in the game?
Mushrooms were introduced in the Hungry Plant Update. At the time of release, they could not develop mutations, which disappointed many fans.
Fortunately, after the Lunar Glow Update, Mushrooms gained the ability to mutate, making them one of the best seeds to plant in your garden.
Players have harvested various mutated mushrooms, but the Frozen and Shocked Mushrooms are the best ones, as their mutations boost their selling price by a huge margin. However, unlocking these mutations requires patience and a few additional steps.
