How to get Sabrina's Cyber Shredder in Roblox RB Battles for free

With its return, Roblox RB Battles Championship Season 3 will be offering many items to participants.

Viewers should stay glued to their screens as the RB Battles Championship starts on December 8, 2022, at 3 pm EST, and will be livestreamed almost every day on RB Battle's YouTube page.

The excitement of Robloxians around the world is immense and the lucky ones will get their hands on once-in-a-lifetime rewards that are exclusive to the event.

These items are limited by time as they cannot be purchased or traded and will only be given out for RB Battles Championship Season 3. Future iterations of the event will give out different kinds of prizes, which means the items in Season 3 will not be replicated again.

One great offering goes by the name of Sabrina's Cyber Shredder. Scroll down to read more about the weapon and how to get it.

What is Sabrina's Cyber Shredder and how to get it in Roblox RB Battles Championship Season 3

Sabrina's Cyber Shredder is an avatar item that can be unlocked by participating in all 12 experiences in RB Battles Season 3. There are three types of bits that are hidden in each of these experiences, namely green, blue and purple.

Participants will need to collect three purple bits from all the 12 experiences and return them to Mr. Boringsworth in the RB Battles Lobby. After receiving them, he will begin crafting the Mythical axe and hand it over to the player once finished.

It has also been announced that one of the first 10,000 players to deliver bits to Mr. Boringsworth will win a golden version of the said item, known as Sabrina's Golden Cyber Shredder. Participants can start collecting bits on December 8, 2022, when the first experience opens up. The full schedule for the Championship event in Roblox is listed below.

RB Battles Championship events schedule

RBXevents @RBXevents_ FULL RB Battles 3 Event Schedule FULL RB Battles 3 Event Schedule🏆💜💙💚 https://t.co/RROHUDVfyt

Round 1

Round 1 will consist of eight different experiences in which players can participate and hunt for bits. Their names are given below:

Piggy - To be held on December 8, 2022

- To be held on December 8, 2022 Funky Friday - To be held on December 9, 2022

- To be held on December 9, 2022 Shopping Wars - To be held on December 10, 2022

- To be held on December 10, 2022 Welcome to Bloxburg - To be held on December 11,2022

- To be held on December 11,2022 Super Golf! - To be held on December 12, 2022

- To be held on December 12, 2022 Wacky Wizards - To be held on December 13, 2022

- To be held on December 13, 2022 Tower of Hell - To be held on December 14, 2022

- To be held on December 14, 2022 Arsenal - To be held on December 15, 2022

Semi-Finals

The Semi-Finals of RB Battles Championship Season 3 in Roblox will feature four games and will be full of bits.

Sonic Speed Simulator - To be held on December 17, 2022

- To be held on December 17, 2022 Adopt Me! - To be held on December 19, 2022

- To be held on December 19, 2022 Build a Boat for Treasure - To be held on December 21, 2022

- To be held on December 21, 2022 Jailbreak - To be held on December 23, 2022

Battle Back

A selected player will be added along with the four semi-finalists in this Roblox RB Battles Championship Season 3. Four random participants who have been defeated will battle out in this experience.

Mt. Everest Climbing Roleplay - To be held on December 28, 2022

