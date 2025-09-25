How to get the second floor in Steal a Brainrot

Steal a Brainrot lets you expand your base and get extra slots for keeping characters. Initially, you are given a single floor that can contain a total of 10 units, but more floors are unlocked as you progress in the Rebirth stages. Getting the second floor is fairly straightforward, since it requires you to perform a couple of Rebirths, but you'll need to gather specific Brainrots and Cash for it.

Here's how you can unlock the second floor of your base in Steal a Brainrot.

How to unlock your base's second floor in Steal a Brainrot

A complete guide for unlocking the second floor (Image via Roblox)

The second floor of your base is automatically unlocked after your second Rebirth in Steal a Brainrot. Once it is available, a single staircase connects the two floors, making entry tougher for players who are looking to steal your units.

Each Rebirth in this game has Cash and Brainrot requirements. Only after acquiring the specified units and the minimum amount of Cash can you use the mechanic to get extra slots in your base.

For the first Rebirth, you'll need to get Trippi Troppi and Gangster Footera, as well as possess a minimum of 1,000,000 Cash in your account. Gangster Footera has replaced Tung Tung Sahur as the Brainrot requirement because the latter was removed due to copyright issues.

The second Rebirth requires you to have Brr Brr Patapim and Boneca Ambalabu in your base and 300,000,000 Cash in your account. It is the last hurdle for unlocking the second floor, and an easier one at that, given that the required Brainrots are quite common.

Requirements for the second Rebirth in Steal a Brainrot (Image via Roblox)

Note that Rebirths carry both advantages and disadvantages. With every successive Rebirth, more slots are added to your base, new gears are unlocked in the Shop, and your base gets a higher cash multiplier. However, each use of this game mechanic also makes you lose all your acquired Cash and Brainrots.

Before performing a Rebirth, create an alternate account and store all your best Brainrots in its base. Such actions are best undertaken in a private server.

How to get all Brainrots for the first two Rebirths

Official cover art of the game (Image via Roblox)

Here are more details about the characters required for the first and second Rebirths in Steal a Brainrot:

Trippi Troppi : A Rare Brainrot that with a high spawn rate. It can be bought with 2000 Cash.

: A Rare Brainrot that with a high spawn rate. It can be bought with 2000 Cash. Gangster Footera : A Rare Brainrot that can be purchased with 4000 Cash from the conveyor belt.

: A Rare Brainrot that can be purchased with 4000 Cash from the conveyor belt. Brr Brr Patapim : An Epic Brainrot that is obtainable from the Blackhole Starter Pack and from the conveyor belt. It costs 15,000 Cash.

: An Epic Brainrot that is obtainable from the Blackhole Starter Pack and from the conveyor belt. It costs 15,000 Cash. Boneca Ambalabu: A Rare Brainrot that has a decent spawn chance in the conveyor belt. It can be purchased with 5000 Cash.

It is also possible to steal the listed Brainrots to perform Rebirths. A new player is most likely to have such units, so use gears and deception to swipe them from their base.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

When does the second floor get unlocked?

The second floor is unlocked after a player performs their second Rebirth.

How many slots does the second floor possess?

The second floor has a total of 10 Brainrot slots.

What is the cost of the Blackhole Starter Pack?

This starter pack, purchasable from the Shop, costs 189 Robux.

