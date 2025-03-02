How to get Song of the Deep Relic in Fisch

Fisch's latest update featured the Whale Migration event and several other new items that players can obtain. The Song of the Deep is one such item that most players are trying very hard to obtain. This new relic allows you to equip the Blessed Song Enchant on your fishing rod to get a powerful progress effect.

However, obtaining this relic is much harder than what most players expect. Hence, this article will go over all the details and help you obtain it.

A brief guide to obtaining the Song of the Deep relic in Fisch

Completing Captain Ahab's quest will get you this relic (Image via Roblox)

To get the Song of the Deep relic, you must first head over to Moosewood Island and talk to Captain Ahab. This new NPC can be found near the leaderboard and Shipwright on the island. You will get the relic as a reward for completing his quest, so interact with him as he tells you to bring him a Moby Whale.

This new creature is part of the update and can only be hunted during the Whale Migration Event. Being a random server event, you must wait for it to trigger before you can start your hunt. You will get the "Whale Migration Has Begun" notification once the event starts. As soon as this happens, set sail to Ancient Isles, as this is where the whales begin their journey.

If the event isn't triggering on your server, you can either wait or use different totems to fast forward time and make it rain. This is because there is 20% more chance of the event starting during this weather condition. Once it does, get near the whale group and cast the line.

How to catch the Moby Whale

The Moby Whale is a secret rarity fish (Image via Fisch Wiki)

The Moby Whale is a Secret rarity fish in the game, making it more challenging to reel in than others. Hence, you need a good fishing rod, the right bait, and a whole lot of luck. So use all the luck-boosting totems you have, as well as the Shrimp bait, to lure the beast.

Additionally, you must use a fishing rod capable of reeling in the behemoth since the whale weighs around 200,000 kg. Hence, we recommend using either Heaven's Rod, Rod of the Forgotten Fang, or the Seraphic Rod for the task.

Being a Secret fish, it will take some tries before you finally obtain it. Once you do, take it to Captain Ahab and offer him the fish. In return, he will give you the Song of the Deep relic as a reward along with the Moby Bobber.

The Blessed Song Enchant stats

Once you have the Song of the Deep relic, head over to Keeper's Alter and get the Blessed Song Enchant. The new enhancement gives you a guaranteed 50% progress speed, making it one of the best in the game. However, several players have noticed that getting the enchant isn't guaranteed and you might fail to equip it with your fishing rod.

FAQs about Fisch

Who gives the Song of the Deep relic in Fisch?

Captain Ahab gives you this relic as a reward.

Where is Captain Ahab in Fisch?

This NPC can be found on Moosewood Island.

When does Moby Whale spawn in Fisch?

You must wait for the Whale Migration event to catch this whale.

