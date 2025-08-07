How to get Starshine in Prospecting

Roblox Prospecting consists of a range of minerals spread across multiple rarities. Starshine is a Legendary-rarity mineral, which can be sold for cash, used in crafting, or to access a hidden area in Crystal Caverns. It is extremely rare, possessing low chances of appearing in two particular digsites in the game.

This guide explores the availability and uses of Starshine in Prospecting.

Availability of Starshine in Prospecting

The entrance to the Crystal Caverns (Image via Roblox)

Starshine can be found in the Crystal Cavern River and the Azuralite Oasis. Both digsites are inside the Crystal Caverns, which is accessible only to players above Level 15. Besides fulfilling the level requirement, you'll need a shovel with a high Toughness rating to be able to collect minerals at these locations.

In the Crystal Cavern River, prospectors have a base 0.00008462% chance of finding a Starshine. Shovels with a minimum Toughness rating of 4 need to be used at the site, meaning at least a Meteoric Shovel is required.

In the Azuralite Oasis, the chance of finding a Starshine is at a slightly higher 0.00009245%. However, to prospect here, you'll need a shovel with a Toughness rating of 5. The cheapest tool that meets this requirement is the Divine Shovel, costing $40,000,000 in the game.

The chances of getting a Starshine can be significantly improved by enhancing your Luck stat. There are several ways to do so, including utilizing Luck Potions and Luck Totems, equipping Luck-boosting gears, and using pans with a high Luck, such as the Dragonflame Pan and the Fossilized Pan.

Also check: How to get Luminum in Prospecting

Uses of Starshine in Prospecting

The Phoenix Heart crafting recipe (Image via Roblox)

Starshine has multiple uses in Roblox Prospecting, which are detailed below:

Money

Like other minerals, it is possible to sell Starshine for Money. It is worth $2,500,000 per kilogram, the second most valuable mineral belonging to the Legendary tier.

Phoenix Heart

Starshine is one of the materials required for crafting the Phoenix Heart. The necklace substantially boosts your Luck, but the downside is that it decreases your Size Modifier. Its entire crafting recipe is as follows:

2 Starshine

3 Uranium

1 Inferlume

40,000,000 Money

Prismatic Star

The Prismatic Star is a ring that gives multiple stat boosts, including Luck, Shake Strength, Shake Speed, and Sell Boost. You can craft it with the following materials and currency:

1 Starshine

1 Diamond

1 Prismara

1 Pink Diamond

1 Luminum

5 Borealite

75,000,000 Money

Waterfall Temple

A Starshine, alongside a Diamond and an Emerald, is essential for opening the secret door to Waterfall Temple. The said temple can be found in the Crystal Caverns, and it contains the Earthbreaker Shovel and the Worldshaker Pan.

More information on how to unlock the secret cave door in Prospecting can be found here.

FAQs on Prospecting

Where is Starshine?

Starshine can be obtained in the Crystal Cavern River and the Azuralite Oasis.

What is the value of a Starshine?

This Legendary mineral sells for $2,500,000/kg.

What gears can be crafted with Starshine?

Currently, you can use Starshine to craft Phoenix Wings and Prismatic Star.

