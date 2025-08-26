How to get Summer Tokens in Blox Fruits

Summer Token in Blox Fruits is a special, limited-time currency in the ongoing Summer event. The festivity arrived with the Lightning update, which also brought various other content, such as Lightning Fruit rework, awakening system changes, Lightning abilities, a new island, and a new Fishing feature.
Read on to learn how you can collect Summer Tokens.
Guide to get Summer Tokens in Blox Fruits
The Lightning event is an hourly festivity. Just before it goes live, you will see storm clouds on your compass, indicating it's time you visit the Storm location on your sea and participate in the event.
In the Summer event, you are challenged to defeat Thunderstruck (electrified) NPCs and, in turn, get Summer Tokens. With each successful elimination of these NPCs, the amount of tokens rewarded increases. Also, higher seas, such as Sea 3, reward even more tokens; something around 25-33 per kill.
Here's how you can use your Summer Tokens:
- Trade Summer Tokens with the Summer Gacha dealer for exciting rewards. The dealer has a cooldown of two hours.
- Use 500 Summer Tokens to draw a spin for a chance to get a random Summer Fruit (a limited event-only skin or bonuses).
All new content in the Lightning update in Blox Fruits
Here are all the major highlights of the Lightning update:
- Lightning Fruit rework: The visuals and tactical abilities of this fruit, such as Lightning Orb, Electric Flash, Thunderstorm, and Sky Jet, have been enhanced.
- Fishing mechanic: This mechanic allows you to complete quests with fishermen NPCs, rod upgrades, bait, and catch rare items.
- Summer Gacha: This is a limited-time fruit spins and fresh potion buffs that offer unique gameplay effects.
- Submerged Island: A new island with fresh NPCs and questlines that offer high Exp and rewards.
FAQs related to Blox Fruits
How long does the Summer event last in Blox Fruits?
The Summer event arrives every hour for approximately ten minutes, increasing your farming opportunities.
Can you buy Robux with Summer Tokens in Blox Fruits?
No, Summer Tokens can't be exchanged for Robux.
Can there be special requirements to access the Submerged Island in Blox Fruits?
Yes, your account's progress and quest completion status can affect your eligibility to access the Submerged Island.
When did the Lightning update go live in Blox Fruits?
The Lightning update went live on August 23, 2025.
