How to get Thirst Quenchers badge in Roblox The Classic

The Thirst Quenchers badge in Roblox The Classic is one of the many mysterious badges that players can collect. However, the game doesn't give any tips regarding the process. While some players accidentally unlock it during exploration, others are still waiting to get their hands on it. It is necessary to hurry up because The Classic event is about to conclude and there is only so much time left to collect everything.

Hence, this article will serve as a guide and explain how to unlock the Thirst Quenchers badge during Roblox The Classic.

The Thirst Quenchers badge in Roblox The Classic is easy to collect

You can complete the quest in the main hub (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned, you can easily collect the Thirst Quenchers badge in Roblox The Classic event. However, you must first collect certain items. These are required to move forward with the quest and successfully check all the boxes. Below is a list of all the required items:

Four Tix

Drink Coin pass

One of the four available drinks

Before proceeding, let us tell you how to get all these items.

The Vending Machine is used to purchase the drinks (Image via Roblox)

To obtain the Tix, you can either complete the various quests in the main Rolox The Classic event hub or participate in one of the 15 experiences. There are Tix scattered across the games waiting to be collected.

To get the Drink Coin pass , you must spend four Tix at the Event-exclusive items hub . One can access it by clicking on Roblox The Classic icon on the right side of the screen. This is the first item that can be bought with Tix.

, you must . One can access it by clicking on Roblox The Classic icon on the right side of the screen. This is the first item that can be bought with Tix. Once you get the Drink Coin, it's time to purchase a drink. You can do this by using one of the Vending Machines scattered around the map. Simply go to it, press the right key, and select your drink.

There are four drink options (Image via Roblox)

Note that the game offers four drink choices. However, you can only purchase one from the machine. These are your options:

Bloxiade

Bloxy Cola

Chocolate Milk

Witch Brew

This will use up your Drink Coin and store the item in the inventory. Now, look for the Helper Bot.

Where to find the Helper Bot in The Classic's main hub?

Helper Bot roams the central area of the map (Image via Roblox)

Once you have the drink, offer it to the Helper Bot. This metallic robot roams around the map but can usually be found around the center. This is where you spawn and can access the various portals to the games. To be more precise, the bot is around the pedestals from where you can easily spot the giant yellow duck.

Giving the drink will complete the quest (Image via Roblox)

Once you find the Helper Bot, approach him and offer the drink. As soon as he accepts it, you will complete the Thirst Quenchers quest in Roblox The Classic and earn the relevant badge. Furthermore, you will earn a Token that can be used to purchase various items from the shop.

FAQs about the Classic event

When will the event end?

The Classic event will end on May 28, 2024.

How many games are in the event?

There are a total of 15 games available at the Classic event.

What are Tix and Tokens used for?

You can use the Tix and Tokens to purchase event-exclusive items from the hub shop. They can be earned by completing quests and participating in the games.

