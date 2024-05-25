Roblox The Classic: Driving Empire Guide

Driving Empire is an incredibly popular game on Roblox, and this platform's The Classic event has added fresh content to it. With players scrambling around looking for Tix and Tokens, it can be easy to get overwhelmed and confused. This is especially true if you're not familiar with how things work out in the game or how to complete the missions.

So, this article will provide all the crucial information you need to complete Driving Empire's The Classic event successfully.

How to start The Classic event in Driving Empire

This is where you can enter the Classic mode (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Similar to other titles that are part of Roblox The Classic event, you can dive into Driving Empire through the main hub. Simply find its portal on the platform and enter it. It will teleport you inside the game. After that, go to the shop beside the car dealership that says Roblox Classic Event. It will teleport you to a different map that has special items and challenges.

Location of all 10 Tix in the game

Tix can be found all over the map in the game (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Tix are spread across the map in Roblox The Classic Driving Empire. You will need to look around a bit and jump certain hurdles to reach each one of them. Here are the places you need to go to find all 10 Tix in the game:

The first Tix is at the top of the Lighthouse. The second one can be found atop the two Skyscrapers. Look for a log cabin. The Tix is near it. Find the Blue and White-colored building and enter it. The Tix is in the kitchen. Use the elevator inside the mountain and drop inside the Evil Lair to find the next Tix. For the sixth Tix, go to the Lighthouse and head towards the mountain from its back. Head inside and skip the first turn. You will find the Tix around the room to your right. Find the beach with damaged buildings and stick to the edge of the map. You'll find the Tix where the Tunnel road comes into view. This one can be found straight in front of you as you enter the Driving Empire Classic map. Go to the beach near the Long Bridge and look for the destroyed building. The ninth Tix is inside it. Take the Municipal Death Jump, and you will find the last Tix around its middle.

How to get all five Tokens in Driving Empire

Tokens unlock after you collect the required number of points (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

To get all five Tokens in Driving Empire during the ongoing Roblox The Classic Event, you will need to complete a bunch of challenges and gain points that fill up a particular bar. You will obtain a Token each time you reach a specific milestone. There are three main ways to earn these points:

Race against Builderman

Play Roblox Taxi Service

Play the game to earn more points

The third option simply rewards you with points for each minute you spend in Driving Empire. This is a great way to fill up the bar for people who often move away from their keyboards without closing Roblox. You will need to earn 500 points to get all the Tokens in the game.

Tips and tricks for completing the Driving Empire Classic event

These tips can be used to earn the points faster (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

While obtaining the Tix and Tokens is fairly straightforward in Driving Empire, you can use these tips to make things easier:

Explore the map. Some Tix can be hard to locate, so climb all the tall buildings and recon the area.

Race against Builderman constantly to earn points. It is a great and quick way to fill up the bar and earn the Tokens.

You can also spend 45 Robux to get a 2x progression multiplier. This will reward you twice as many points as usual, making things faster.

Go AFK and come back after three or four hours. The Free Points system will fill up your bar by then.

FAQs for Roblox The Classic Event

When will the Classic Event end?

The Roblox Classic event will end on May 28, 2024.

How many games are part of the event?

Roblox has added a total of 15 games as part of The Classic event.

How can I access these games?

Once can access these experiences through the main Classic hub. On the other hand, they can also load these games separately and go through the in-game portals to access The Classic content.

