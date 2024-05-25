Roblox The Classic: Bee Swarm Simulator Guide

Bee Swarm Simulator is a highly popular title, and the ongoing Roblox The Classic event is helping it garner more attention. Players have been swarming the game in search of Tix and Tokens as well as to complete the in-game quest to earn rewards. However, navigating the game can be difficult due to the numerous options.

This article will guide players who want to enjoy the Classic event in Bee Swarm Simulator.

How to start The Classic event in Bee Swarm Simulator?

This is where you can join the Classic event (Image via Roblox)

Entering the Classic event in the game is quite easy: go through the portal in the main The Classic Event Hub. Once in the game, look for the Retro Swarm Challenge [Defend the Hives] portal near the leaderboard.

Location of all the Tix in Bee Swarm Simulator

The Tix are spread all across the map (Image via Roblox)

The Tix are spread all across the map in Bee Swarm Simulator. However, some of them are hidden and require you to hunt them down relentlessly. Below, we have mentioned where to find them:

Above the hill on your left as soon as you spawn. Toward the left covering the Token Tent's banner. Climb the ladder to the left side of the shop and drop down from the huge cover on the left. There's a Tix below. Head to the flower fields and climb the Mushroom obby. The Tix is hidden above the smaller mushroom. Head over to the Classic Bee Swarm Simulator mode and look for the short cliff beside the Shop on the right side. Once up, find the Tix directly on your left side. Near the #5 Tix location, look for the pink teleporting tile and use it. Go around the house and enter the door. Use the pink tile inside to reach the glass house. Go towards the left side to find the Tix. Go back inside the glass house and climb the ladder. There's a platform with a portal right below. Drop onto it and then climb the stairs to the top. Step into the water and drop onto the small ledge right in the middle of the waterfall. Head inside and collect the Tix. Use the portal behind the waterfall and return to the Classic lobby. Enter a match and go towards the left of the claimable hives. Here, you will find the eighth Tix. For the next Tix, look for the Pizza Buy vendor and go behind the shop to collect the item. Before the zombies start spawning, run toward the spawn location and look for the Tix at the far right corner.

Also check: Roblox The Classic: Arsenal Guide

How to collect all 5 Classic Tokens in the game?

You can collect the token by clearing the waves (Image via Roblox || YouTube/Premiumsalad)

Collecting the Classic Tokens is slightly different in Bee Swarm Simulator compared to some of the other games in the event. To get the tokens, play the game and participate in the defensive battle alongside other players. To do so, follow these instructions:

Hop into Bee Swarm Simulator and enter the Retro portal.

Join with three other players.

Start clearing waves.

You will get one The Classic Token after completing the second, fourth, sixth, eighth, and 10th waves.

Tips and tricks for completing the Bee Swarm Simulator The Classic Event.

These tips and tricks will help you out during the defense (Image via Roblox)

Follow these tips and tricks to easily finish off the waves of zombies and slimes when playing Roblox The Classic Bee Swarm Simulator event. These will allow you to quickly obtain the required Tokens.

Claim the empty Hive.

Purchase a Sword using the bricks. It is used to damage the enemies.

Use the bricks to purchase bees as well.

Harvest the pollen and keep making honey. This can be used to gain more bricks.

Use the bricks to prop up some walls that can hinder the enemies.

Once you move up the waves, purchase a Slingshot to do some ranged damage.

Work together with others to defeat the enemies and in the rounds.

Also check: Roblox The Classic: Dress To Impress Guide

FAQs about Roblox The Classic event

When will the event end?

The Classic event will end on May 28, 2024.

What is the use of Tix and Tokens?

Tix and Tokens can be used to purchase exclusive items from the in-game shop.

Can you only get Tix and Tokens through the games?

While most of the Tix and Tokens can be found inside the 15 experiences, you can also collect them by completing the quests from the main hub.

