Roblox The Classic: Dragon Adventures Guide

Dragon Adventures is a popular title that has gained new visitors and players thanks to the ongoing Roblox The Classic event. However, with the plethora of things to do and several Tix and Tokens to collect, it can be easy to get overwhelmed. Since each game in the event has a different way to collect these badges, you might need some help.

Hence, this article will offer a comprehensive guide on how to complete Roblox The Classic Dragon Adventures missions and collect all the Tix and Tokens.

How to start the Classic event in Dragon Adventures?

One can enter the game through The Classic's main hub (Image via Roblox)

Players can jump into Dragon Adventures through Roblox The Classic's main hub. After logging in, all you need to do is find the game's portal and enter it. You can also load up the game separately to enjoy the new event. Once inside, you can access the Classic content without having to go into a separate map or location, unlike several other titles.

How to collect all the Tix in the Dragon Adventures Classic event?

Tix Eggs can be found at random spots around the map (Image via Roblox)

Collecting Tix in this Classic event is slightly different than other games. Unlike simply running into the item, you must look for the specific Tix Eggs and collect them. Afterward, take the egg back to your portal and hatch it. This will give you one Tix.

There are multiple regions in the game and each contains a specific number of Tix that you can collect. Below, we have mentioned the rough location of the eggs.

#1 and #2 Tix can be found in the Origins area of the map. They replace the Classic Eggs found there.

and Tix can be found in the Origins area of the map. They replace the Classic Eggs found there. #3 and #4 Tix can be found in the Grasslands area of the map.

and Tix can be found in the Grasslands area of the map. #5 and #6 Tix are located somewhere in the Jungle biome area. Keep an eye out for the places where the Classic Eggs spawn.

and Tix are located somewhere in the Jungle biome area. Keep an eye out for the places where the Classic Eggs spawn. #7 and #8 Tix appear in the nests in the Volcanic area of the map.

and Tix appear in the nests in the Volcanic area of the map. #9 and #10 Tix can be found in the Tundra area of the map.

How to collect all the Tokens in Dragon Adventures?

The Token Egg is obtained through the meteor (Image via Roblox)

Collecting the Tokens is not a straightforward task in Roblox The Classic Dragon Adventures. You will need to follow these steps to do this successfully:

Look for the Classic Eggs around the map and collect at least five of them.

Once you have five Classic Eggs, a meteor will fall out of the sky.

Attack the meteor to collect the Token Egg from it.

Incubate and hatch the Egg to obtain the Token and the relevant badge in the game.

Tips and tricks to complete Roblox The Classic Dragon Adventures event

One needs to go through certain hoops to obtain Tix and Tokens in this game (Image via Roblox)

Since you must roam around a bit to collect the eggs in Dragon Adventures, there are a couple of tips and tricks that can help you out:

Thoroughly analyze and explore each location on the map.

Collect all the Classic Eggs you find. Collecting five will spawn the meteor.

Use your dragon to fly around and gain vantage points.

Use the height to look for the golden Tix Eggs and white Classic Eggs.

Collect all the Eggs and hatch them together to save time.

Apart from this, the best way to enjoy and complete the missions in the game is by exploring the map and looking at everything that the game offers.

FAQs about Roblox The Classic event

When will the event end?

Roblox The Classic event will end on May 28, 2024.

How many games are a part of the event?

You can access a total of 15 games during the ongoing Classic event.

What are Tix and Tokens used for?

You can use the Tix and Tokens to purchase event-exclusive items from the main hub.

