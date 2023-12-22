How to get the 2023 Christmas UGCs in Roblox Vans World

Roblox Vans World is an immersive virtual universe curated by the lifestyle brand Vans. You can explore large skate sites in an "Off The Wall" experience, learning and discovering new tricks while collecting coveted waffle coins to unlock a variety of gear. Skateboarders and BMXers will find plenty to occupy the large open globe, providing a vibrant arena for competitions and individual expression.

To express your style, you can customize your avatars with exclusive Vans clothing and create unique Vans shoes in the game. Participating in events brings excitement as competitors fight for the top spot in the BMX and skate venues.

Vans World sustains player engagement and loyalty by distributing limited-edition user-generated content (UGC) on a regular basis, including special Christmas items.

Get the 2023 Christmas UGCs in Roblox Vans World

What are the Christmas UGCs in Roblox Vans World?

Vans designed the virtual accessories, the Vans Winter Snowglobe and the Vans Reindeer Bucket Hat, on the Roblox platform. These products, only available in the Roblox Vans World experience, satisfy those who want to outfit their avatars with festive and winter-themed accessories.

The Vans Reindeer Bucket Hat is a humorous and holiday-inspired hat that features a brown hue and Christmas ornaments dangling from antlers. It was designed by Vans. With 15,000 copies sold, only 10,000 are left, making it a well-liked option among fans.

On the other hand, the Vans Winter Snowglobe, which was also made by Vans, allows customers to fully immerse themselves in a magical wintry realm. There are still 10,000 pieces available for purchase, with 1,452 having been sold. A unique and festive addition to avatar attire, this snow globe-themed cap exudes an avant-garde look.

How to get the Christmas UGCs in Roblox Vans World?

You can follow these easy steps to get into the game and acquire these items:

Start by loading the Roblox website on Google Chrome and log in using the username.

Now, enter the game's name in the search bar and hit enter.

Click on the game's thumbnail to see the game's homepage. Click on the green play button to launch the game.

You need to wait for a few seconds before the game is fully loaded. Once done, the avatar is summoned to the common area.

Now you can look at the board near the Van Doren Village's entrance. The board displays the information about these two items.

The Vans Winter Snowglobe can be earned by leveling up the Holiday gamepass that's visible on the top side of the screen. You can level it up by completing tasks and earning Wafflecoins. Once done, the item will be added to your account.

The Vans Reindeer Bucket Hat can be acquired by collecting a gift from Van Doren village. Take part in a mini-game, and the item will be added to your account once the quest is completed.

The items are limited edition, so you can collect them now and trade or resell them later for a profit.