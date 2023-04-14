How to get the Vans Skatepack and UOG Shoes in Roblox Gucci Town?

Fashion powerhouse Gucci collaborated with Roblox to launch Gucci Town, an experience themed around the company. Players can participate in mini-games challenges and do much more in Roblox Gucci Town.

Additionally, individuals can learn the history of the fashion brand's iconic products in Gucci Town. Since the game's launch, the developers have regularly updated it with special events and limited edition items. Robloxians can participate in event-based tasks to get their hands on exclusive accessories.

The Easter event is in full swing at Roblox Gucci Town this month. Gamers can add the Vans Skatepack and UOG Old Skool Shoes by participating in scavenge hunts.

Players are required to enter the Vans World portal to finish the Easter Event challenge in Roblox Gucci Town

How to get the Vans Skatepack in Roblox Gucci Town?

Players must find five event artifacts scattered across the Gucci Town map. Follow the steps outlined below to acquire the limited edition items within a matter of minutes:

First artifact:

Gucci shoe on a water platform (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Launch the Roblox title and get into the central server

From the spawn point, go to the stone bridge behind the leaderboards and event challenge board

Right next to the bridge, on the water, you can see a white shoe placed on a platform that is surrounded by three white lotuses

Jump on the platform to collect the first artifact

Second artifact:

Second artifact before the Gucci Store (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Use the bridge or leap from the water platform to reach the other side of the land

Now go to the Gucci store located on your left side

You can find the item in front of the store's window

Third artifact:

Third artifact on the insole of Vans shoe (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

There is a multicolored building called Vault on the left side of the Gucci Store; walk there

You will see a giant Vans shoe placed near the building's entrance

Climb on the tongue of the shoe; you will see the third item on the insole of the shoe

Hop on the insole and collect it

Fourth artifact:

Fourth artifact next to the building (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Go straight from the giant shoe; you will see a glass edifice before a bridge

Get on the lawn situated on the left side of the glass building

Walk straight to find the fourth scavenge item next to the stone wall

Fifth artifact:

The final artifact behind the statue (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Now, sprint to the Vault building and enter it

There is a vast computer statue; walk behind the statue

You can collect the final item to finish the first part of the scavenge hunt

Players will receive an event key after completing the scavenge hunt in Gucci Town.

Vans World challenge interface (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Players must enter the Vans World portal located near Mini-Game Heights. They will be teleported to the new Vans World custom world, where players can use skateboards to travel and perform stunts.

They must follow the purple flags stating "Gucci Town" to collect the five artifacts. Gamers can also do skateboard tricks during the scavenge hunt to earn XP and level up faster.

After collecting the items, players will receive an event key. They must travel to the Vans World leaderboards section and unlock the Vans Skatepack case with the key.

Head back to the Gucci Town portal and enter the Gucci store. Once inside, you will see a case locked with UOG Shoes. Go near it and open the lock to add limited-edition shoes to your collection.

