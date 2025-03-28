How to get and use Ghoul Points in Ghoul://Re

Ghoul Points in Ghoul://Re is a significantly important in-game currency that players require to re-roll certain things. More precisely, it is needed to customize your in-game character, both strength and appearance-wise. Because clashing against powerful foes in PvE or PvP battles is inevitable in this experience, sooner or later, you must grind to get Ghoul Points for the sake of your character build.

Considering the importance of Ghoul Points, you must do everything it takes to farm this resource. To help with that, we have created this guide that explains how to get and use it.

How to get Ghoul Points in Ghoul://Re

You can obtain Ghoul Points by using the following methods in this Roblox title.

Complete missions

The most common way to accumulate currency in any game is by completing missions. Similarly, you can complete missions to get Ghoul Points in this one, too. As a Ghoul, you can accept missions from the Mission Board outside the Anteiku Cafe. On the other hand, humans can take missions by accessing the Mission Board in the CCG (Commission of Counter Ghoul) headquarters.

Complete events

In this experience, events take place frequently, so you can participate in them and stand a chance to win XP and Ghoul Points. During an event, you are usually required to capture a point, which is marked on the map, so you can follow it on the screen.

Completing the event requires you to stay in the capture point until your progress bar is filled. Remember, if the opponent's team has more players than yours, their progress bar will fill up fast. So, either dominate with your team or kill everyone to win it.

Also check: Ghoul://Re Quinques guide

Defeat enemies

Ghoul Points are also given as a reward for beating enemies in PvE and PvP battles. So, you can spawn Raid bosses or simply take out other players to earn Ghoul Points.

Compete in Permadeath Events

Compete in the Permadeath Event to earn more Ghoul Points (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@crowahhknee)

Permadeath Event is a frequent event that occurs on the server to provide players with a golden opportunity to earn rewards. During this, you get 3.5x more Ghoul Points and XP for killing enemies. The only downside of this event is that if you die after joining, your entire saved game data will be wiped forever.

Redeem codes

You can redeem the active codes to earn rewards, like Ghoul Points, in this game for free. Be sure to check out our guide to get a list of all the latest codes.

How to use Ghoul Points in Ghoul://Re

Use Ghoul Points to re-roll features (Image via Roblox)

As stated earlier, Ghoul Points are needed to re-roll some features in this game. To use it, click on the "Developer Product" icon, which is located next to the camera icon at the top of the screen. Next, click on the "Ghoul Point Exchange" button to see a bunch of features.

You can re-roll the following things using the Ghoul Points:

Wipe Character: Requires 30 Ghoul Points

Kagune Type Reroll: Requires 20 Ghoul Points

Case Skin Reroll: Requires 10 Ghoul Points

Face Reroll: Requires 7 Ghoul Points

Hair Color Reroll: Requires 5 Ghoul Points

Eye Color Reroll: Requires 5 Ghoul Points

Also check: All Kagune in Ghoul://Re

FAQs

How do I get Ghoul Points fast in Ghoul://Re?

You can get Ghoul Points fast by competing in the Permadeath Event.

How do I start a mission in Ghoul://Re?

You can start a mission by accessing the Mission Board in this game. The Mission Board can be located outside the Anteiku Cafe and CCG headquarters.

How many Ghoul Points are required to re-roll Kagune in Ghoul://Re?

You need a total of 20 Ghoul Points to re-roll your Kagune in this game.

