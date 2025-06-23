How to get and use Tanning Mirror in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden's Summer update has introduced plenty of new content, from seeds, pets, and mutations to a valuable gear called the Tanning Mirror. This mirror doesn't affect the user but helps them apply the Sundried Mutation on particular crops. However, its high cost and tricky usage could be challenging for players who have just begun their gardening experience.

This guide explains how to get and use the Tanning Mirror to apply the Sundried Mutation in Grow a Garden.

How to get Tanning Mirror in Roblox Grow a Garden

The Tanning Mirror is a Mythical Gear (Image via Roblox)

The Tanning Mirror can be bought from the Gear Shop for 1,000,000 Sheckles. You can reach the in-game shop on foot or simply use the Recall Wrench to teleport to it. Once there, you can speak to NPC Eloise, open the gear catalogue, scroll down, and purchase the mirror.

Given that the Tanning Mirror is a Mythical item, it has a low chance of appearing in the shop. Moreover, purchases in this game operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Even if the gear appears in stock, other players might purchase it instantly, compelling you to wait for a restock.

Waiting for restocks can ruin your grind in this Roblox experience. Fortunately, you can avoid it by playing on private servers. These free-of-charge servers can only be accessed by your friends and allow you to share resources and equipment to progress together in the game.

How to use Tanning Mirror in Grow a Garden

Place the mirrors next to high-value crops (Image via Roblox)

During the Heatwave weather event in Grow a Garden, the Tanning Mirror reflects and directs sunlight to your crops. Not only does the gear increase your chances of getting the Sundried Mutation, but it also lets you apply the mutation to fruits and vegetables within its range. A Sundried crop has an 85x value multiplier.

To use a Tanning Mirror in Grow a Garden, follow these steps:

Equip the Tanning Mirror from your backpack.

Visit your garden and make space between your high-value plants.

In the created space, place the Tanning Mirror. A green circle will indicate which plants can potentially get the Sundried Mutation due to the reflected sun rays.

Plant more high-value crops in the range of the Tanning Mirror.

Wait for the Heatwave weather event.

Once the Heatwave begins, the mirror will glow as it reflects the sunbeams onto random crops within its range. This is the best way to get Sundried harvests.

A Tanning Mirror is limited to 10 uses after which it will break and disappear. Thus, make the most of it by using it on your most valuable crops like Sunflower, Cacao, and Candy Blossom.

Also check: Grow a Garden Twisted Mutation guide

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the cost of the Tanning Mirror?

The Tanning Mirror is a Mythical gear that costs 1 million Sheckles.

Does the Tanning Mirror affect any crop?

Yes, the Tanning Mirror can affect any crop within its range and give them the Sundried Mutation.

How do I know that a Tanning Mirror is working?

When a Tanning Mirror is working, you'll see its number of provided reflections decrease with each crop that is mutated.

How many reflections does each Tanning Mirror provide?

Each Tanning Mirror provides 10 uses/reflections before getting destroyed.

