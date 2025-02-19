How to get weapons in Dead Rails

The massive desert map in Dead Rails is filled with threats, such as the bandits, zombies, vampires, and more. Sooner or later, you will find yourself getting overrun by the undead or bandits. To deal with them, you can either use shovels and axes or simply choose a bigger weapon, like a Revolver or Rifle. Either way, having a weapon is important if you are on a solo adventure.

With our guide, you can learn how to obtain every weapon in Dead Rails. This includes both the melee and guns, so make sure to check it out and acquire your favorite weapon right away.

How to get every weapon in Dead Rails

The Hammer melee weapon (Image via Roblox)

In the list below, you will find all the melee weapons and guns that you can unlock in this Roblox title.

Melee weapon

You spawn with this weapon after getting teleported to the outpost. The melee weapon you get is random and it can be anything, like a shovel, axe, hammer, etc.

Vampire Knife

You can get this weapon by looting the castle - reach there after hitting the 38,500 meters mark. The Vampire Knife is placed inside an empty coffin on the top floor.

Revolver

The Revolver can be purchased from the Gunsmith by paying $35 in-game money. If lucky, you can also find it randomly inside houses or bandit camps.

Rifle

Purchase the Rifle from the Gunsmith (Image via Roblox)

A Rifle can be bought for $75 from the Gunsmith shop. It also spawns inside houses randomly, so make sure to explore them too.

Shotgun

A Shotgun is another weapon that can be bought from the Gunsmith shop for $50. Also, look into houses and abandoned buildings for a chance to get it.

Maxim Machine Gun

One of the most expensive guns, the Maxim Machine Gun can be bought for $125 cash. Finding this weapon anywhere else is extremely difficult.

Mauser C96

This evolved version of a normal Revolver can be bought using 148 Robux from the lobby. It is an elusive weapon, so finding it in abandoned houses is rare.

Sawed-Off Shotgun

Like the Mauser C96, the Sawed-Off Shotgun can be purchased for 148 Robux too. It can be found in buildings and houses, however, its chances of spawning are very low.

It is okay to not purchase guns in the initial period as your sole focus should be on acquiring fuel. However, once you earn a decent sum of money, you can surely get them from the Gunsmith shop.

FAQs

What is the best weapon in the Dead Rails?

The Vampire Knife is one of the best weapons to use in this experience.

How to get the Vampire Knife in Dead Rails?

To obtain the Vampire Knife, you must loot the castle that appears after hitting the 38,500-meter mark on the journey.

How to get Sawed-Off Shotgun in Dead Rails?

You can get a Sawed-Off Shotgun by using 148 Robux in the lobby area.

