How to get White Pigeon in Hunty Zombie

Pets are important for effective character building in Hunty Zombie. Not only are they always around your avatar, but they also provide diverse boosts when equipped. The White Pigeon is a Mythic-rarity Pet introduced by the Shadows Rising update. Unlike other critters, it cannot be obtained from packs and instead needs to be unlocked from the Battle Pass.

Ad

This guide details how to obtain the White Pigeon in Roblox Hunty Zombie.

Getting White Pigeon in Hunty Zombie

The White Pigeon in the Battle Pass (Image via Roblox)

To obtain the White Pigeon, you'll need to first purchase the Premium Battle Pass in Hunty Zombie. This is because this Mythic Pet is a reward for reaching tier 5 of the premium pass.

Ad

Trending

The Premium reward track in the Battle Pass can be unlocked with 399 Robux. To initiate the purchase, click the "Pass" button on the right side of the screen and then select the "Get Premium" option. A pop-up window will ask you to complete the transaction and you can do so by hitting the Robux button.

There are a total of 50 tiers in the Battle Pass. To reach every tier, you'll need to gain BattlePass EXP by finishing Daily and Weekly quests. Quests can require you to spend a certain amount of Coins, finish levels on a particular difficulty, purchase emotes, kill zombies, and more.

Ad

It is possible to skip five levels by spending 199 Robux. So, to instantly obtain the White Pigeon, you can spend a total of 598 Robux (the combined cost of the Premium pass and the level skips).

Check our complete patch notes article to know about the new content in Hunty Zombie Update 7.

Boosts provided by White Pigeon

The boosts given by White Pigeon (Image via Roblox)

When equipped in one of your Pet slots, the White Pigeon provides the following buffs:

Ad

+5 WalkSpeed

+2 Damage

+50 Health

+10% Skill Damage

The White Pigeon is a useful Pet, particularly due to its bestowed skill damage and increase in health. It is best paired with the Bat, given that the latter complements the pigeon perfectly by further boosting movement speed, damage, and skill damage of the user.

Although Pets are extremely helpful, it is important to synergize their provided bonuses with Traits and passives. Strive to get the Prodigy Trait and the newly added CRIT passive on meta weapons like Shoes, Ghost, or Bow.

Ad

Also check: All Hunty Zombie Pets and their passives

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

How do I get the White Pigeon?

The White Pigeon is a tier 5 reward in the Premium track of the Battle Pass.

What boosts are provided by the White Pigeon?

This Mythic Pet gives +5 WalkSpeed, +2 Damage, +50 Health, and +10% Skill Damage when equipped by a player.

How many Pets can be equipped by a player?

Two Pets can be equipped at a time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025