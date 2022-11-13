How to join the Stray Kids event in Roblox?

Stray Kids is on Roblox, and Spotify Island is hosting this event. One has to enter the experience and head to the K-Park in the World portals to enjoy the event. The event allows users to meet their favorite band members and gives away a free Bungeo-Ppang (붕어빵) Hat after completing a few small tasks.

Spotify announced the event on their Twitter account on November 10, 2022 showing the avatars of all the band members.

Learn how to join the Stray Kids event on Roblox Spotify Island

The process is as simple as joining a game or experience and then moving to game portals. However, if this is someone's first attempt at Spotify Island, the detailed steps below can help them:

Launch the Roblox platform and log in using the username and password created by you while signing in.

Once you are in, please type the experience's name in the search bar and hit enter.

The first thumbnail is the game's thumbnail. Please click on it to visit the experience's home page.

The home page is like a circular board which displays the creator's details, experience controls, latest updates and creator's social links.

You can now click on the green play button to start the experience.

The game might take a few minutes to start. You can shift to the Roblox desktop app to curtail this load time.

Game's Lobby (Image via Roblox)

Once done, you will be summoned into the experience's lobby.

You can now see the gates, World Portals and Speed Levels. Please head over to the first gate.

K-Park gate (Image via Roblox)

In the World Portals' lobby you will see 2 gates. They are K-park and Planet Hip-Hop. The event is in K-Park, you can also a bulletin board about the event.

Once you enter the gate, you will reach the K-park lobby and see the gate to the event, fansign gate and a list of store items.

Enter the final gate and you can finally meet the korean singing stars.

You can also interact with them and start performing your quests to get the free hat.

What is Roblox Spotify Island?

Spotify created the experience on December 9, 2021. The game has over 17.9 million visits within just one year and 53 k likes. Players can listen to music, meet their favorite artists, play with sounds, explore fun and simple quests, buy and collect unique and exclusive merch.

Who are the Stray Kids?

The South Korean boy group Stray Kids (스트레이 키즈) is part of JYP Entertainment. Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. are the other members of the group. Stray Kids was formed through a survival program with the same title, Stray Kids. It launched on March 25, 2018, as Stray Kids. On February 10, 2022, they also secured a record contract with Republic Records.

Poll : 0 votes