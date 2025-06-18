How to level up fast in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide

Levelling up is a crucial aspect of Flashpoint: Worlds Collide, as it makes your character stronger while unlocking new content. Each level you gain grants skill points that are used to upgrade abilities and stats. Since doing so requires Exp and Cash, quickly earning these currencies can help you advance much faster in the game.

This guide explains how to level up fast in Fashpoint: Worlds Collide.

5 tips to level up fast in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide

Here are five tips you can use to level up quickly in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide:

1) Free XP Boost

Follow these players to get more Exp (Image via Roblox)

The game gives a free 5% XP Boost to players who follow Joe_5568, Astronomy Penguin, or MrEvelington. This boost is stackable — you can follow all three to bring the bonus up to 15%. Moreover, joining the Varie Studios groups grants another 5% boost, bringing the total to 20%.

To avail this offer, follow all the players, enter the 'Free XP Boost' spot near the Varis Tower, and tap on the verify button to let the game confirm.

2) Enter the AFK World

Chronobowl in AFK World (Image via Roblox)

You can enter the AFK World to earn Exp while you are not playing. To use this feature, you must interact with the NPC with the 'AFK World' tag near the Varis Tower and enter the Chronobowl. Additionally, you can exit the AFK World by tapping on the 'Return to Game' button at any time.

You can activate this feature to earn free Exp and Cash for up to six hours per session. Once the limit is reached, you have to exit the Chronobowl to reset it.

3) Use freebies

Tap on the gift icon to use free promo codes (Image via Roblox)

You can use promo codes released by the developers to acquire a bunch of freebies. To utilize them, click on the gift icon on the left side of the screen and enter the code. A few codes that currently work are: 50kinterestednext?, woahhh50kinterested, and yay75kinterested.

Notably, the codes only work if you have liked it and joined the Varis Studios Roblox Group. The game also grants daily login rewards.

4) Participate in world events

Defeat criminals to earn XP in Flashpoint (Image via Roblox)

There are two main world events in Flashpoint: Crimes and races. In crime events, you must defeat NPC enemies that try to plant bombs or rob banks and earn experience points. On the other hand, races are PVP-centered and can be great for world exploration, but do not grant many resources.

Therefore, in the initial stages of the game, skill points should be spent on upgrading health and damage, as these stats will help in resolving more crimes. Once you can easily defeat NPCs, spend the points on Speed and Flashtime Speed.

5) Play during the weekends

Most events in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide occur on weekends (Image via Roblox)

During the weekends, the game grants double rewards. Therefore, utilize this window to earn extra Exp and level up quickly. Additionally, most of the limited-time events that reward Exp and other resources take place during the weekend.

Notably, the rewards granted from the AFK World are also boosted for the weekends.

FAQs on Flashpoint Worlds Collide levels

What is the level requirement for a Rebirth?

You can perform a Rebirth after reaching level 100 and maximizing your skills.

What are skill points in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide?

Skill points are granted for leveling up in Flashpoint. You can use them to upgrade stats.

How do I check my level progression?

You can check level progression by tapping on the Upgrades tab, on the left side of the screen.

