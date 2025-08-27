How to level up fast in Hunty Zombie

Hunty Zombie is a wave defense title that lets you level up your character to access new items. Each level requires a certain amount of experience (EXP), obtained by defeating zombies in any of the maps. The amount of experience you gain is determined by the enemy's toughness, so you'll need to focus on clearing maps on the hardest difficulty.

This leveling guide tells you how to clear levels and obtain EXP quickly in Hunty Zombie. It takes into account both solo and co-op runs.

A complete guide on leveling up in Hunty Zombie

Clear maps on the Nightmare difficulty (Image via Roblox)

If you want to gain levels quickly in Hunty Zombie, choose the Nightmare difficulty in each playthrough. It spawns tougher enemies on the maps, which give more EXP than those in Normal or Hard modes. Although this particular difficulty gives you a single life, it is possible to purchase respawns with Robux.

Compared to the usual hordes, bosses provide substantially more experience. They are tougher to kill and deal more damage with every hit. Additionally, they arrive at the last wave (Stage 3-1), so consider saving your weapon's ultimate ability to deal with the threat.

While it is possible to solo Nightmare-difficulty maps, a better option is to team up with other players. The more the numbers, the easier it gets to defeat the zombies. A teammate not only brings extra damage but can potentially possess helpful perks like Healer, which regenerates the health of players in its range.

Regardless of solo or team runs, make sure to equip weapon traits and Pets. Prodigy is the undisputed best trait in Hunty Zombie at the moment. Nonetheless, if you are unsuccessful in obtaining it with a Trait Reroll, stick with Power (increased damage) or Focus (increased skill damage).

Pets such as the Raven are extremely useful in one's goal of reaching higher levels. This bird offers the best drop rate boost out of all the other creatures. A higher drop rate means a better chance of zombies dropping health, which you can collect to heal your character during the fights.

To learn more about each critter's availability and abilities, check our comprehensive guide on Hunty Zombie Pets.

Tips for completing maps in the Nightmare difficulty

Scythe is a great weapon for crowd control (Image via Roblox)

Follow these tips to easily defeat zombies and clear the Nightmare difficulty:

Use the best weapons : Katana, Scythe, Greatsword, and Guitar are the ideal weapons in their game due to their damaging movesets and AoE capabilities.

: Katana, Scythe, Greatsword, and Guitar are the ideal weapons in their game due to their damaging movesets and AoE capabilities. Group all the zombies : Jump and dash above the approaching zombies to open the remaining doors, behind which there are other enemies. Once all the undead in a particular Stage are freed, take them down by unleashing your weapon moves.

: Jump and dash above the approaching zombies to open the remaining doors, behind which there are other enemies. Once all the undead in a particular Stage are freed, take them down by unleashing your weapon moves. Learn each enemy's attack pattern : Hunty Zombie features threats of different kinds. You'll meet zombies with TNT strapped to their bodies, which explode after getting close to you. Similarly, there are basketball-throwing zombies with long wind-ups. Note each enemy's attack patterns before engaging them in combat.

: Hunty Zombie features threats of different kinds. You'll meet zombies with TNT strapped to their bodies, which explode after getting close to you. Similarly, there are basketball-throwing zombies with long wind-ups. Note each enemy's attack patterns before engaging them in combat. Retreat when required: When your health drops to critical levels, choose to retreat and let your teammates handle the rest of the zombies.

Also check: How to get Scythe in Hunty Zombie

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

How do I select the Nightmare difficulty?

Head to the play area, click Choose Difficulty, and then select Nightmare from the row of options.

How do I get Pets?

Pets can be acquired from Pet Packs, which are purchasable from the Shop.

Is it possible to get EXP boosts?

Yes, you can buy 2X EXP Boosts from the Shop for 59 Robux. It lasts an hour.

