How to make and use save slots in Grow a Garden

Save slots are a convenient feature that was introduced by Update 1.15.0 in Grow a Garden. It lets players manage and decorate multiple gardens instead of cramming every plant in one plot. This facilitates greater creativity and organization, such that you can create gardens based on the type or value of plants that they contain.

This guide walks you through the process of creating and managing save slots in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to create save slots in Grow a Garden

Create a save slot to start fresh (Image via Roblox)

The first save slot is given for free to beginners. However, the second slot needs to be unlocked with either 25,000,000,000 Sheckles or 399 Robux. To accumulate such an amount, you'll need to consistently buy high-value seeds like Giant Pinecone and Elder Strawberry and sell their produce.

After amassing the required Sheckles, follow these steps to unlock another save slot:

Open the game and wait for your garden to load completely.

Interact with the mailbox outside of your garden plot.

Hit the green button beside Purchase Slot to use 25 billion Sheckles and get the second slot.

Press the Load button next to the new save to jump to the other garden.

After switching to the new save slot, any Pets deployed in your previous garden will automatically spawn in the new garden. This convenient feature ensures that you keep benefitting from their passive abilities.

Once you switch to the second garden, everything in the first/original garden will be paused. Pets won't use their abilities, sprinklers will stop functioning, and plants will stop growing offline.

How to switch save slots in Grow a Garden

Switch save slots whenever you require (Image via Roblox)

The same mailbox that allowed you to create new save slots can be used to switch them. Press the 'E' key after approaching the mailbox, and then press "Load" to change your garden.

You can switch between two saves after every three minutes. The countdown begins the moment you load another of your saves in the game.

Any plants or animals placed in one of your gardens are saved automatically. So, you can freely switch between save slots without needing to worry about losing any content.

Also check: Grow a Garden Pet tier list

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How many Sheckles are required to purchase the second save slot?

To buy the second save slot, you'll need 25,000,000,000 Sheckles.

Where is the mailbox for creating save slots?

The mailbox is situated outside your garden plot, behind the wooden banner that displays your name.

Why is a new save slot useful?

A new save slot is useful because it lets you plant more crops and get creative with their organization.

