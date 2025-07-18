How to master Catch and Feed a Brainrot

Catch and Feed a Brainrot is a Roblox experience where you earn money (in-game currency) by feeding a Brainrot. Its gameplay involves catching Brainrots that roam freely in the wild and placing them on your plot. Once placed, they start earning money every second. Feeding them various fruits grown on your farm also earns money. You can use earnings to unlock various effects, upgrade your farm and Brainrots, and more.

Here’s a guide to mastering Catch and Feed a Brainrot.

Best tips to master Roblox Catch and Feed a Brainrot

1) Catching Brainrots

Battle screen to catch a Brainrot (Image via Roblox)

Brainrots (also called characters in-game) roam freely in the wild area of Catch and Feed a Brainrot’s map. There are six different rarities of Brainrots, from the lowest Uncommon, Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary to the highest Mythic. Higher rarity characters earn a higher amount of money. You can catch characters of any rarity by equipping the Lasso. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Equip Lasso from the inventory.

from the inventory. Enter the wild area and go near a Brainrot you want to catch.

Press the “E” key to enter the battle screen.

key to enter the battle screen. You will see a red bar at the bottom of the screen.

Click the right mouse button continuously until the bar fills with green color to catch a Brainrot.

Upgrade Lasso whenever possible. Only higher-level Lassos can help you catch higher rarity Brainrots. For instance, a Level 14 Lasso can grab you Legendary rarity characters. But, if you have a Lasso of Level 10, it can catch you up to Epic rarity ones.

2) Feeding Brainrots

The Greenhouse farm (Image via Roblox)

You can feed fruits to your characters in Catch and Feed a Brainrot. Fruits give EXP, which helps Brainrots increase their level and evolve into one that is of higher rarity. Here are all the ways to get fruits:

From the Food Pump machine

Growing on the Plant Farm

Growing in the Greenhouse

Growing in the Golden Sprinkler

Initially, you will have access to the Food Pump only and must purchase the other three with money.

Upgrade Food Pump and farms to obtain higher-level fruits. Higher-level machines and farms provide fruits that give higher amounts of EXP, such as Chillimelon. If you feed Chillimelon to an Uncommon rarity character, it will directly grow into a Mythical rarity. So, upgrade them whenever possible.

3) Buy Relics to buff your earnings

Relics Garden (Image via Roblox)

Relics in Catch and Feed a Brainrot grant various buffs. They increase Feed cash, which is the money you earn by feeding a character. These items also multiply character cash, which is the money a character earns every second. You can also increase the Fruit mutation rate with Relics. A mutated Fruit provides higher EXP to characters.

You can buy them at the Buy Relics Here stall. The Shop has six Relics of different rarities. Here is the list:

Champion Statue (Common)

Peace Pond (Uncommon)

Sakura Blossom (Rare)

Honey Haven (Epic)

Legend Statue (Legendary)

Eternal Ember (Mythical)

Additionally, you can buy two Premium ones from the in-game Shop: Frosty Statue and Mythical Statue.

You can use money or Robux to buy Relics from the stall and only Robux from the in-game Shop. After purchasing a Relic, put it in the Relics garden to activate buffs. Note that you can only put 10 Relics at once.

4) Buy new plots

You can unlock up to six plots (Image via Roblox)

You can place only one character in one plot. So, buy new plots alongside upgrading Lasso, Farms, and using Relics. Currently, there are six unlockable plots, meaning you can earn money from six characters. Place higher rarity characters in all plots to amass a massive amount of money.

FAQs

How can I get Relics in Catch and Feed a Brainrot?

You can buy Relics from the Buy Relics Here stall located at the rear of your garden.

How can I evolve characters in Catch and Feed a Brainrot?

You can evolve characters by upgrading their in-game level. Upgrading the level requires feeding fruits in Catch and Feed a Brainrot.

How can I get fruits in Catch and Feed a Brainrot?

You can obtain fruits from the Food Pump machine or grow them on farms.

