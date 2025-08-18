How to do the Matteo ritual in Steal a Brainrot

Rituals in Steal a Brainrot are particular player actions that trigger unique events in a server. These events require you to sacrifice certain Brainrots to eventually get a rarer and more valuable one from the conveyor belt. With the August 15 update, a new ritual was added to the game, which lets you summon a Los Matteos at the cost of three Matteos.

Ad

This guide walks you through the requirements for performing the Matteo ritual in Steal a Brainrot.

Performing the Los Matteos ritual in Steal a Brainrot

Matteo is of Brainrot God rarity (Image via Roblox)

A successful Matteo ritual summons the Los Matteos on the conveyor belt. To perform it, a minimum of three players, each possessing a Matteo, is required. So, you'll need to invite two friends or team up with other players in the server.

Ad

Trending

Matteo is a Brainrot God character that has a high chance of spawning during the Steal a Brainrot Admin Abuse events. It has a high cost of $10,000,000, equaling that of the Tralalero Tralala. You can possess any amount of Matteos, provided that your base has sufficient space to hold the units.

Once you and two other players have a Matteo, work together to spawn the Los Matteos:

Grab a Matteo from your base and tell others to do the same.

Find a space for conducting the ritual. The spot next to the Fuse Machine will suffice.

While holding the Matteo, tell others to stand on top of each other. This means jumping on the head of the other player's avatar, forming a vertical stack of Matteos.

Keep holding the three Matteos while standing on top of each other. After a few seconds, the Brainrots will disappear and be replaced by a tree, highlighting the success of the ritual.

Ad

When the ritual is over, a single Los Matteos will appear on the conveyor belt. Any player on the server can purchase it with $100,000,000 Cash.

Unlike Matteo, the Los Matteos is a Secret-rarity Brainrot. Its income can be increased by Traits and Mutations, and it can also be put in the Fuse Machine to get other Brainrots of higher rarity.

Is the Los Matteos worth getting?

The Los Matteos (Image via Roblox)

Los Matteos is substantially costlier than Matteo in Steal a Brainrot. While a single Matteo requires 10M, the Los Matteos costs 100M in Steal a Brainrot. Such a high price is standard for Secret Brainrots, given that it is the highest rarity order.

Ad

What makes Los Matteos worth getting is its high earnings. It generates 300,000 Cash per second, which is higher than Matteo (50,000/s).

The Los Matteos demands the sacrifice of three Matteos. This means you'll be giving up units earning a total of 150,000 Cash per second, to eventually receive one that earns 300,000 Cash per second.

For more information about Brainrot God characters and their earnings, check out this article.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Is it possible to perform the Matteo ritual with stolen Brainrots?

Ad

Yes, you can use both owned and stolen Matteos for the ritual.

What is the formation for the Matteo ritual?

For a successful ritual, you'll need to position the three Matteos vertically, while standing on top of each other.

How does the Los Matteos look?

The Los Matteos is a Brainrot that features three mini versions of Matteo. The center one is sucking on a pacifier, the left one is looking down, while the one on the right is holding its own pacifier.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025