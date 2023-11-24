As the title suggests, Roblox Sumo Simulator is an experience where you must become the strongest, biggest, and best sumo wrestler on the server. Developed by The Gang Stockholm, the game has quickly gained popularity, amassing a whopping 8.6 million visits within just four months of its debut.

The gameplay follows the typical adventure-based simulator format, where you must constantly upgrade your stats and equip the finest pets. Each map features bosses you must defeat to earn Wins, the in-game currency. If you are new to the game, scroll ahead to quickly grasp the game mechanics.

Here's a breakdown on how to play Roblox Sumo Simulator

After launching the game for the first time, you will be given a weak character that resembles a stick. Approach the Low Calcium Boy and initiate a sumo match against him. He is an easy NPC to defeat; simply tap the screen to push him out of the ring. You will earn one Win after defeating the Low Calcium Boy. Now, head to the Mass training center, located right next to the NPC, to increase your Mass.

The following stats contribute to the total Strength in Roblox Sumo Simulator:

Mass

Arms

Legs

Your character will slowly earn one Mass while consuming food from the Mass training center. Visit the Arms and Legs training zones to gain Arms and Legs. Unlock more sections inside each zone to increase your resource intake.

For example, if you have 30 Mass, you can unlock the second Mass section in its zone. Your Mass intake will be slightly better than the basic one, and the same mechanism applies to Arms and Legs.

You can also purchase boosters from the store to double your intake and Wins income. If you want to speed run to reach the most challenging maps, it is advised to spend Robux on boosters. With boosters, you can easily start climbing the global leaderboards, provided that you grind now and then.

Hatching Eggs from the Egg area near the Global Leaderboards wall is also very vital. Eggs hatch pets, and they can be used to boost the workforce of your in-game sumo.

Different types of Eggs boasting a variety of pets will be available on every map. Unfortunately, you can only use one pet at a time; hence, equip the pet that gives you the best perks.

Tips to keep in mind when playing Roblox Sumo Simulator

In the early game, focus on increasing your stats to defeat the Master Sumo (final boss). You'll need 58k total Strength or above to defeat the final boss. Once you manage to defeat him, pay 10k Wins to unlock the next map.

If you are not using Robux to purchase any boosters or potions, then work on defeating the smaller bosses to earn Wins. You can use Wins to purchase new Eggs.

Also, collect the Daily Rewards to earn free resources and Wins. Keep unlocking new maps to grow in power and eventually become the best sumo wrestler in Roblox Sumo Simulator.

Gamepasses in Roblox Sumo Simulator

The following are all the gamepasses in Roblox Sumo Simulator:

Huge Wins Pack - 250000 Wins for 899 Robux

for Large Wins Pack - 20000 Wins for 449 Robux

for Medium Wins Pack - 500 Wins for 190 Robux

for Small Wins Pack - 1000 Wins for 99 Robux

for Double Wins - Gain 2x Wins permanently for 199 Robux

permanently for Double Arms - Gain 2x Arms permanently for 199 Robux

permanently for Double Legs - Gain 2x Legs permanently for 199 Robux

permanently for Double Mass - Gain 2x Mass permanently for 199 Robux

If you are keen to compete for the top spot in Roblox Sumo Simulator's leaderboards, you are highly advised to purchase the double resource packs.

