How to revive teammates in 99 Nights in the Forest

Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest features players entering a forest to rescue four missing children. They set up camp, manage their hunger, and brave the dangers in the wild, which include animals, cultists, and the deer monster. Although each player starts with a single life, they can get revived by a teammate. This allows them to continue their ultimate objective of surviving 99 days and nights.

In this guide, you'll learn the requirements and the process for reviving a teammate in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Reviving teammates in 99 Nights in the Forest explained

Revives require certain healing items (Image via Roblox)

You'll need either a Bandage or a Medkit to revive a teammate in 99 Nights in the Forest. These healing items are worth gold in the game because of their usefulness and high rarity. Normally, a Bandage or a Medkit helps you restore your avatar's health, but they can also be used to save a teammate.

Once you have the required items, follow these steps to perform a revive:

Save the fallen teammate. If their body is deep inside the jungle, prone to dangers, store it in your Sack and unstore it once you're in your camp.

Equip a Bandage or Medkit from the inventory. Your avatar must have the item in their hand to perform the revive.

Approach the fallen teammate. Then, press and hold the Interact button, which is the "E" key on PC.

Once the process is completed, the teammate's avatar will stand up with full health.

You can revive any teammate as long as a Bandage or Medkit is equipped. However, you can perform a Self-Revive only by spending Robux. Thus, keep a few healing items for yourself while reserving others for reviving your teammates.

How to get Bandages and Medkits in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest

A Bandage helps revive as well as restore health (Image via Roblox)

Bandages and Medkits can be found as loot in 99 Nights in the Forest. They are most commonly found in the abandoned church and inside the rooms of houses. While Bandages restore around 75% health, Medkits let you fully heal your avatar in this Roblox experience.

Besides being a random loot, there is a small chance of Bandages and Medkits appearing in chests. You can find treasure chests in the caves containing the missing children and in areas guarded by bears and cultists.

Equipping the Medic class is the sure-shot way to get Bandages in this game. Once you equip the class, your avatar spawns with a couple of Bandages, which can be used at any time. A Level 3 Medic can even upgrade one of their Bandages into a Medkit.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

Is it possible to use Bandages or Medkits to revive your avatar?

No, you cannot use a Bandage or Medkit to revive your avatar. For a Self-Revive, you'll need to spend Robux.

Where can I find Bandages and Medkits?

You can get Bandages and Medkits inside chests and as random loot.

Does any class provide Bandages for revives?

Medic is the only class that provides Bandages to the user.

How many Bandages or Medkits are required per revive?

A single Bandage or Medkit is required to perform a revive.

