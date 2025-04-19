How to tame a Wolf in Dead Rails

In Dead Rails, wolves are the only hostile creatures you can tame or befriend for good. Having such allies is extremely necessary when you are fighting for survival in a desert full of threats like vampires, zombies, and outlaws. The wolves, however, won't become your friend right away. You must offer them something so they can trust you as a real friend.

Ad

Once tamed, wolves will show utmost loyalty to you and always save the day whenever needed. This guide will explain the steps to tame a wolf and its benefits.

Steps to tame a Wolf in Dead Rails

Feed the wolf to tame it in Dead Rails (Image via Roblox | YouTube@LegendPlayz Official)

To tame a wolf in this Roblox title, you must first find it in the vast desert landscape. There is no special place where you can look out for this animal. They will spawn in a pack of three to six wolves who will attack you once you enter their range. Remember, this hostile mob moves fast and can easily outmaneuver you if you let them close.

Ad

Trending

You should always carry a long-range weapon like a Rifle with you. In rare cases, a Werewolf can spawn along with the pack of wolves. During such situations, a Rifle can save you from dying. At last, follow the steps mentioned below to tame a wolf.

To tame this four-legged animal, you must feed it a corpse. So make sure to kill and store five to six enemy corpses (outlaws, zombies, etc).

When a wolf comes near you, unstore the corpse from your bag, hold it, and hover it near the wolf's mouth. A general thing to remember is that the corpse should not be too far, or the wolf won't realize it's an offering. Moreover, avoid letting the corpse fall on the ground, or they will ignore the food and attack you instead.

Upon taming a wolf, store it in the bag immediately, as it will begin to attack other wolves in the pack. You can continue feeding other wolves one by one if you have more corpses.

Ad

The Packmaster Class (Image via Roblox)

Apart from this, you can tame a wolf if you have the Packmaster Class. It can be unlocked from the Tailor NPC in the lobby for 35 Bonds. With the Packmaster Class unlocked, you can tame a wolf without feeding it. Simply let the wolf bite you once, and it will be tamed. Since this method requires you to get damaged first, keep bandages in your inventory. Additionally, the Packmaster Class also spawns with three tamed wolves already.

Ad

Tamed wolves are a great support as they will help you damage the enemies greatly. Whenever you are surrounded by enemies, unstore the wolves from the bag, and they will do the rest. At the final Fort, you can unleash all \your tamed wolves to easily secure the victory in Dead Rails.

Also check: All Night events and how to survive them in Dead Rails

FAQs

How do I tame a wolf in Dead Rails?

Ad

You can tame a wolf in Dead Rails by feeding it a corpse.

Where is the wolf located in Dead Rails?

You can find wolves randomly on the map in a pack of three to six.

Is taming a wolf worth it in Dead Rails?

Yes, taming a Wolf is worthwhile, as they will help you defeat the enemies in times of need.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024