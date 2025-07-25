How to get all the new Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot Lava update

Steal a Brainrot launched its Lava update on July 25, 2025. The title's developer regularly introduces new events frequently to make things fresh. The Lava update, similar to other expansions, added new inclusions to the game's list of Brainrots. The Roblox title is all about expanding your Brainrot empire. Its gameplay loop involves you trying to acquire the rarest machines and protecting them from other players.

Ad

This article lists all the new machines in the Steal a Brainrot Lava update.

All new Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot Lava update and how to get them

Purchasing a Brainrot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

The Steal a Brainrot expansion introduces six new machines:

Ad

Trending

Salamino Penguino (Epic)

Gorillo Watermelondrillo (Mythical)

Los Crocodillitos (Brainrot God)

Piccione Macchina (Brainrot God)

Las Vaquitas Saturnitas (Secret)

Chicleteira Bicicleteira (Secret)

While the process of getting them to spawn varies, how you acquire all of these Brainrots is ultimately the same. You have two ways of getting the machines: either purchase them with in-game dollars when they are manufactured and moving in the line or steal them from other players on the map.

Ad

Also read: Steal a Brainrot Rebirth guide

If you opt for the former, the machine will automatically enter your base and stand in its spot. Simply hold E when standing near the Brainrot (when it is going forward in the manufacturing line) to purchase the machine. You have only a limited time to buy it before it leaves the map. However, you must have a large sum of cash to spare to acquire the best Brainrots.

Ad

Stealing, on the other hand, is difficult in terms of execution but costs no money. When you enter another player's base and steal their Brainrot, they'll get notified. Furthermore, your walking speed will be reduced, and you can't use weapons. Thus, it will make you an easy target for them to strike you and retrieve their machine.

How does each tier of Brainrot spawn in Steal a Brainrot?

Brainrot entrance and the screens near them (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Since the Lava update introduces characters in only four tiers, we'll focus on them. Note that the spawning of a particular tier of Brainrot doesn't guarantee it will be the one you're searching for. There are many machines within the different rarities in Steal a Brainrot.

Ad

Epic

Epic-tier Brainrot spawns frequently. Thus, you'll consistently see them appear at the manufacturing line and don't need to worry about them being scarce.

Mythic

Mythical-tier machines have a fixed time of appearing. A Legendary will spawn every five minutes, while a Mythical will spawn every 15 minutes. The big screen above the gate that all the manufactured Brainrots come out of will display when the next Mythical and Legendaries will spawn.

Ad

Brainrot Gods

Brainrot Gods only spawn when the game reaches a particular number of likes. Note that this mechanic doesn't work in private servers. You'll see how many likes the game needs by looking at the board beside the entrance of the manufactured Brainrots.

Secret

Secret Brainrots don't have any unique mechanics. They're a secret since they have an extremely low spawn rate. Thus, you must keep your eyes peeled to avoid missing any. They cost a lot of money as well, so ensure you have enough in your pocket.

Ad

Also read: Steal a Brainrot: All Traits and their multipliers

FAQs regarding Steal a Brainrot Lava update

How do I know when a Legendary/Mythical Brainrot will spawn?

The screen above the entrance of all the manufactured Brainrots shows when the next Legendary/Mythic will spawn.

How do I purchase a Brainrot?

Go near it and hold E. You'll purchase the machine, provided you have enough money.

Ad

When does a Brainrot God spawn?

It spawns when the game reaches a certain number of Likes. It is shown on the screen near the Brainrot entrance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025