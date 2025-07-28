How to use Corrupt Staff in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden routinely introduces new kinds of gear, offering players more ways to boost their farm's productivity. The Corrupt Staff was added to the game during the Corrupt Event. It is an extremely useful item as it spreads the Corrupt Mutation and makes crops ready to be given to the NPC Kitsune for rewards.

In this guide, you'll learn how to get and use the Corrupt Staff in Grow a Garden.

Usage of Corrupt Staff in Roblox Grow a Garden

The Corrupt Staff (Image via Roblox)

Utilizing a Corrupt Staff is as simple as operating the Tranquil Staff. After obtaining one, follow these steps to use it:

Equip the Corrupt Staff from the toolbar or the inventory.

Enter your garden. The staff can only be placed near your crops.

A mirror image of the staff will appear on screen, highlighting whether it can be placed or not.

Click the spot where you want to place the staff.

Once it is placed, hover the cursor over the staff to know its available uses.

During the Zen Aura and the Corrupt Zen Aura events, the Corrupt Staff redirects and duplicates corruption orbs originating from the Corrupt Channeller. It duplicates the orb into two and sends them to nearby crops, giving them the Corrupt Mutation.

Since the Corrupt Staff affects nearby crops, position it near fruits and vegetables that you want to receive the Corrupt Mutation. Consider placing it alongside high-value crops such as Elder Strawberry, Sugar Apple, and Giant Pinecone to maximize profits.

Apart from selling them, you can head to the event hub and submit the Corrupt crops to the NPC Kitsune. It will then just be a matter of submitting Tranquil crops to achieve a balance. The NPC will reward you with the Kitsune Chest, which contains the Tranquil Bloom and the Corrupted Kitsune Pet.

How to get Corrupt Staff in Grow a Garden

The Corrupt Staff is a rare item (Image via Roblox)

As of the Grow a Garden Corrupt update, the Corrupt Staff can only be obtained as a reward for completing the Corrupt Channeller's quests. This NPC can be found opposite the Zen Channeller in the middle of the map.

The Corrupt Channeller has an endless list of demands. You'll need to give them Sheckles as well as Tranquil crops of particular sizes. While the Tranquil Mutation can be obtained naturally during the Zen Aura event, the crop sizes can be increased by using gears like Basic, Advanced, Master, and Godly Sprinklers.

Notably, the Corrupt Staff is not a guaranteed reward for completing a Corrupt Channeller's task. Players only have an 8.7% chance of obtaining the item from the long pool of rewards.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How many times can a Corrupt Staff be used?

A Corrupt Staff is destroyed after it deflects a corruption orb five times. That said, there is no limit to the number of staff you can place in your garden.

What are the odds of getting the Corrupt Staff from the Corrupt Channeller?

You have an 8.7% chance of getting the Corrupt Staff as a reward.

Is it possible to place a Corrupt Staff next to a Tranquil Staff?

Yes, you can place both staff next to each other in your garden.

