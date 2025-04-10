Hunters Power guide: How to increase

While playing Hunters, you will go on various dungeon runs for the sake of progression. As you gain EXP and level up, you will unlock new dungeons that contain relatively tougher mobs and bosses. To even the field with such enemies, you will have to increase your Power. Consider it as a unit that decides if you are capable of defeating the enemies.

Currently, the dungeons aren't locked based on your Power but on rankings and levels. However, you should still know about this mechanic and what you can do to possibly increase it. For that, here's our guide that explains everything about the Power in Hunters.

Everything you need to know about Power in Hunters

Your Power is displayed in the bottom left corner (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox experience, your current Power is displayed on the bottom left corner of the screen. The number you see there is a sum of the weapons, pieces of armor, and the skills you have equipped. By equipping a rarer gear, you can increase your Power and take out enemies for good.

Your Power is subject to change (increase or decrease) if you unequip or equip a new gear. Thankfully, the game lets you know if the weapon, armor, or skill you are about to equip is good for your in-game character's Power or not. You can check the stats of all the items by accessing the inventory.

To open the inventory, click on the bag icon located on the left side of the screen. From there, you can view all of your unlocked weapons, armor pieces, and skills. Whenever you click on a weapon to equip it, a small window will appear where you can see its Power. A general thing to remember is that the rarest piece of gear will always have more beneficial stats.

Also check: Roblox Hunters codes

Compare the stats before equipping a weapon (Image via Roblox)

Make sure to compare the stats of each weapon and armor by clicking on it. Next, when you equip them, you will see a subtle change in your Power on the screen. One other thing to make sure that the weapon you are about to equip has a decent damage output, too.

Similarly, check whether the armor you are about to wear has a good HP boost or not. Both of these factors are important to consider if you want to withstand the mobs and bosses in a dungeon.

Not all weapons that increase your Power are ideal for your playthrough, though. For example, the greatsword weapon type boosts your Power significantly. However, it isn't ideal to pick if you are not comfortable with its slow pace. In such cases, you can compromise a few points and pick another weapon, like a sword, dagger, or staff..

Also check: Hunters weapon type tier list

FAQs

How do I increase my Power in Hunters?

You can increase your Power by equipping rare weapons, pieces of armor, and skills.

What is the best weapon in Hunters?

Staff is currently one of the best weapons to use because of its powerful ranged attacks and skills.

What is the best skill in Hunters?

Currently, Fireball and Heal are two of the best skills that can be used with a staff.

