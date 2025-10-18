Hunty Zombie Halloween Sword guide

The Halloween update has arrived in Hunty Zombie, bringing in multiple cosmetics, pets, and weapons that fit the season of the dead. The Halloween Sword is one of the new weapons and it has instantly appealed to players. Packing flair with function, this sword has long-reaching skills that deal heavy damage, and its strikes release bat, candy, and pumpkin visual particles.

Ad

Here's how you can get and use the Halloween Sword in Roblox Hunty Zombie.

How to get the Halloween Sword in Hunty Zombie

The Sir Jacky Raid Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Halloween Sword is the second weapon of Exclusive rarity, after the Bow. It can be bought from the Sir Jacky section of the Raid Shop by spending 1000 Halloween Coins. Once purchased, the weapon will be added to your "Item" inventory, from where you can equip it any time.

Ad

Trending

Halloween Coins are a guaranteed reward for defeating Sir Jacky in the Raid mode. To fight the new boss, you'll need Halloween Tickets, which are given as rewards for completing Campaigns.

Fighting Sir Jacky, let alone defeating the boss, is extremely challenging. This boss possesses a slew of long-reaching and quick attacks that require masterful dodging from players. It is advised to buff up your movement speed with cosmetics and Pets before battling the terrifying boss.

Ad

Sir Jacky (Image via Roblox)

The Raid boss only drops items if it is defeated. So, to get 1000 Halloween Coins, players will need to put down Sir Jacky numerous times.

Ad

Check our updated Hunty Zombie weapons tier list to know where every item stands in the current meta.

Halloween Sword skills in Hunty Zombie

The Pumpkin Burst skill (Image via Roblox)

Due to its hard hits and immense range, the Halloween Sword is a standout in the long list of Hunty Zombie weapons. Here's its complete skillset:

Ad

M1 (Left mouse button) : You make two long-reaching slashes and end the combo with an explosive sword slam.

: You make two long-reaching slashes and end the combo with an explosive sword slam. Sword Wave (Z key) : You swing your sword, releasing a wave of energy that crashes onto zombies, dealing damage and knockback.

: You swing your sword, releasing a wave of energy that crashes onto zombies, dealing damage and knockback. Pumpkin Burst (X key) : You summon five pumpkins around you, which explode on contact with the enemy. This is perfect for defeating the Campaign bosses.

: You summon five pumpkins around you, which explode on contact with the enemy. This is perfect for defeating the Campaign bosses. Howling Gale (C key) : You swing at the enemy and make a tornado that inflicts heavy damage. The tornado lasts for a couple of seconds.

: You swing at the enemy and make a tornado that inflicts heavy damage. The tornado lasts for a couple of seconds. Ultimate (G key): Deals AoE damage to enemies within a certain radius.

Ad

The Halloween Sword is a solid primary weapon. For the secondary one, consider using Anchor due to its health-buffing Warrior Mode skill.

Is Halloween Sword a good weapon?

More about the latest sword (Image via Roblox)

The Halloween Sword is one of the strongest melee weapons due to its burst damage and crowd-control potential. Its Z ability, Sword Wave, can destroy entire waves of zombies instantly. Meanwhile, Howling Gale and Pumpkin Burst can be used strategically to slay enemies after assembling them into one large group. They ensure that the undead are put to rest once and for all.

Ad

Also check: All Hunty Zombie Pets and their passives

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

What are Halloween Coins?

Halloween Coins are a type of currency dropped by the Sir Jacky boss. You can use them to buy items from the Raid Shop.

How do I fight Sir Jacky?

To fight Sir Jacky, head to one of the portals in the Raid area and select the Graveyard map.

Are Halloween Tickets and Raid Tickets the same?

No, the two are different. Raid Tickets let you fight Ashen Samurai, whereas Halloween Tickets are required for the Sir Jacky battle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025