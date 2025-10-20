Hunty Zombie Sir Jacky Raid guide

Sir Jacky is the second boss to be added in the Hunty Zombie Raid mode. Introduced by the Halloween update, this enemy is currently considered the toughest of them all, due to its massive health, damage, and long-reaching attacks. It necessitates picking the high-rarity weapons, gears, passives, and pets to improve your chances of defeating the new formidable foe.

This guide tells you about the best build for fighting Sir Jacky in Hunty Zombie.

How to fight Sir Jacky in Hunty Zombie

Choose the Graveyard map (Image via Roblox)

To fight Sir Jacky, you'll need to first get a Halloween Ticket. Such items can be obtained by completing Campaigns on higher difficulties, as well as by redeeming the active codes.

After getting a Halloween Ticket, head over to the Raid portal and select the Graveyard map. You can invite your friends to join you in the portal, provided that they also have a ticket.

The new Raid boss gives currency, cosmetics, and more. Here are the Sir Jacky boss drops alongside their drop chances:

Halloween Coin - 100%

Halloween Spirit - 3%

Pumpkin Head - 1%

Spooky Ghost - 2%

Coffin Backpack - 5%

Spooky Ghost is among the best Pets in Hunty Zombie. Strive to obtain it while getting Halloween Coins for the Halloween Sword weapon.

Ashen Samurai was the first boss in the Raid mode. If you also aim to conquer that challenge, check our comprehensive Hunty Zombie Raid guide.

Best build for defeating Sir Jacky in Hunty Zombie

Use the Vampire or Doubledmg perks (Image via Roblox)

Without the proper character build, defeating Sir Jacky will be impossible. This boss boasts massive health, quick sword attacks that deal immense damage, and varying move patterns. You cannot predict its next attack, but only dodge or tank it.

Sir Jacky has two phases. The second phase is triggered when the boss reaches half health. It becomes faster and stronger, such that its attacks have a wider range and heavier damage. In this phase, it is advised to dodge all its strikes instead of taking them head-on and waiting for regeneration abilities to kick in.

Here's the ideal build for winning the Sir Jacky Raid in Hunty Zombie:

Weapons : Pick either the Ghost and Shoes, or the Bow and Anchor as your primary and secondary weapons. Ghost helps you deal consistent damage with its AoE attacks, while Shoes has great mobility, perfect for dodging attacks in Sir Jacky's second phase. Meanwhile, Bow is the best ranged weapon. Use it with Anchor because the latter helps you increase your health with the Warrior Mode skill.

: Pick either the Ghost and Shoes, or the Bow and Anchor as your primary and secondary weapons. Ghost helps you deal consistent damage with its AoE attacks, while Shoes has great mobility, perfect for dodging attacks in Sir Jacky's second phase. Meanwhile, Bow is the best ranged weapon. Use it with Anchor because the latter helps you increase your health with the Warrior Mode skill. Perk : Choose either the Vampire or Doubledmg perk. Doubledmg helps you deal increased damage with every hit, and thus swiftly kill the enemy. Vampire improves your movement speed and gives you Lifesteal and DoT abilities.

: Choose either the Vampire or Doubledmg perk. Doubledmg helps you deal increased damage with every hit, and thus swiftly kill the enemy. Vampire improves your movement speed and gives you Lifesteal and DoT abilities. Pets : The Bat and the White Pigeon are the best pets for the Sir Jacky Raid. The Bat's offered Lifesteal stacks with the Vampire perk. Meanwhile, the White Pigeon boosts your skill damage, basic damage, health, and movement speed.

: The Bat and the White Pigeon are the best pets for the Sir Jacky Raid. The Bat's offered Lifesteal stacks with the Vampire perk. Meanwhile, the White Pigeon boosts your skill damage, basic damage, health, and movement speed. Cosmetics : Wear the Comedy Mask and the Ring of Faith. They provide a variety of stat boosts, including speed and damage.

: Wear the Comedy Mask and the Ring of Faith. They provide a variety of stat boosts, including speed and damage. Passives: AP, which increases skill damage by 20%, and CDR, which reduces cooldowns by 10%, are the top passives for this fight.

After getting the best weapons, upgrade them with Coins and use them in Campaigns to improve their Mastery. The higher their Mastery, the higher their damage.

Also check: All new cosmetics in Hunty Zombie Halloween update

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

How many Halloween Coins are dropped by Sir Jacky?

This boss gives 10 to 20 Halloween Coins to players. However, the Raid's MVP can get up to 50 coins.

Which is the best weapon trait?

Prodigy is currently the best weapon trait.

How many players can join a Raid?

A total of six players can fight together to defeat Sir Jacky.

