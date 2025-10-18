All new cosmetics in Hunty Zombie Halloween update

Cosmetics, also called gears, are an important aspect of the Hunty Zombie gameplay. They increase stats like critical damage, health, and walk speed, making a player more capable of facing the relentless waves of zombies. The latest Halloween update introduced five cosmetics, with each providing different buffs. All of them are tied to the Raid mode instead of the crafting system.
This guide tells you how to obtain the new Halloween cosmetics and lists their offered stat boosts in Hunty Zombie.
List of all cosmetics introduced by the Hunty Zombie Halloween update
The Halloween update has released five gears: Coffin Backpack, Pumpkin Head, Devil Horns, Eyeball Necklace, and Skeleton Mask. Out of them, the Coffin Backpack and Pumpkin Head are Raid-exclusive drops. They are potential rewards for defeating the Sir Jacky boss in the Graveyard map.
The other cosmetics, Devil Horns, Eyeball Necklace, and Skeleton Mask, can be purchased from the Raid Shop. They are featured in the Sir Jacky section of the shop, instead of being included in the Shogun section.
Here are the names of the new cosmetics, with their stats boosts and obtainability.
Prioritize getting the Pumpkin Head and Devil Horns because they enhance your critical damage, critical hit chance, and movement speed. All three are extremely useful for Raids, especially when you have meta weapons like the Halloween Sword and Bow ready to strike down the bosses.
Apart from the Raid Shop and the Battle Pass, cosmetics can be acquired through crafting. You can learn about every piece of craftable gear in our complete Hunty Zombie crafting guide.
How to get Halloween Coins in Hunty Zombie
Defeating Sir Jacky is the only way to get Halloween Coins. This boss, added by the Halloween update, has a Jack-O-Lantern head and a massive red sword. It poses a significant challenge even for those players who have reached full Mastery with their weapon and unlocked the best Pets.
Sir Jacky has a range of moves, including a long slash and an explosive attack at close range. To make things more difficult, it has no attack pattern. You have to run away from its striking area the very instant it begins charging up. Walk speed is thus a crucial stat for raids, alongside critical damage and health.
Players who manage to defeat the Raid boss get 10 to 20 Halloween Coins, a guaranteed reward. The MVP, the one who dealt the most damage to the boss, receives up to 50 coins.
FAQs on Hunty Zombie
Where is the Raid Shop?
Teleport to the Raid area. Its associated shop will be on your right.
How do I equip cosmetics?
Equipping cosmetics is a simple process. Press the Items button, select the Cosmetics tab, and then click the item that needs to be equipped.
Are boosts provided by cosmetics stackable?
Yes, the gear boosts stack in the game.
