Hunty Zombie Spinal Blade guide

Alongside the Halloween Sword, the latest Hunty Zombie update has introduced the Spinal Blade. Equipping this unique weapon causes two aura-infused appendages to emerge from the user's shoulders. They have a long reach and a massive arc of attack, providing exceptional ground coverage, making it one of the top choices for slaying zombies in this anime wave defense title.

This guide covers everything there is to know about the Spinal Blade, including its availability and skillset in Roblox Hunty Zombie.

How to get the Spinal Blade in Hunty Zombie

Spinal Blade is a Divine weapon (Image via Roblox)

Spinal Blade can be obtained from the weapons gacha by utilizing Normal Spins and Lucky Spins. It is the third Divine-rarity weapon added to the game, after Shoes and Ghost.

The kind of spin you use affects your chances of getting a particular weapon. With Normal Spins, you have a low 0.1% chance of pulling a Divine weapon, while Lucky Spins give you a higher 1% chance. Note that your equipped armament, alongside its upgrades, will be removed if you use a spin.

Both Normal Spins and Lucky Spins can be purchased with Robux or obtained as rewards for completing Quests and Secret Quests. However, the most convenient way to get such rerolls is by redeeming the Hunty Zombie codes.

After getting Spinal Blade in one of your weapon slots, enhance its damage and other stats by investing Coins. Moreover, improve your Mastery with the blade by using it to slay zombies in any mode.

The arrival of Spinal Blade and Halloween Sword has shaken up the Hunty Zombie weapons tier list. Check where each weapon stands in the current update.

The complete Spinal Blade skillset

The Fist Barrage skill (Image via Roblox)

The Spinal Blade has the most unique and spooky designs out of all the other weapons. That said, it isn't just for show. This blade's multi-striking capabilities help players make swift work of the undead.

Below is the entire skillset of the Spinal Blade in Hunty Zombie:

M1 (Left mouse button) : A wide-reaching slash in the shape of a semi-circle.

: A wide-reaching slash in the shape of a semi-circle. Red Strike (Z key) : Your appendages pull back and then hit the enemies with force.

: Your appendages pull back and then hit the enemies with force. Fist Barrage (X key) : You use your appendages to deliver two quick strikes, and then start spinning rapidly, becoming a wheel of destruction.

: You use your appendages to deliver two quick strikes, and then start spinning rapidly, becoming a wheel of destruction. Rising Fist (C key) : A multi-hit skill that ends with a strong AoE slam.

: A multi-hit skill that ends with a strong AoE slam. Ultimate (G key): You unleash a flurry of strikes for three seconds.

The Fist Barrage has both advantages and disadvantages. It unleashes a series of strikes, ideally used when the player is swarmed by zombies. However, you can't move around while using this skill, thus making you prone to getting hits from bosses in Raid battles.

As a primary weapon, the Spinal Blade is best used in Campaigns. Its long reach and heavy strikes make short work of enemies. In Raids, there are better alternatives to this weapon, namely the Halloween Sword, Shoes, and Bow.

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

What is the rarity of the Spinal Blade?

The Spinal Blade is a Divine weapon.

What is the best trait for the Spinal Blade?

Prodigy is the best trait for this weapon.

Is Spinal Blade better than the Halloween Sword?

The Spinal Blade, although powerful in its own right, doesn't match up with the damage and AoE capabilities of Halloween Sword.

