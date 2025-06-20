I Wanna Run Away x Adidas collab guide

The I Wanna Run Away x Adidas event is now live as a collaboration between the game and the company. This partnership is themed after the viral TikTok of user ChickenAbodo, where he performs a quirky dance on the song Runaway by Galantis. The creator also wore a vibrant outfit in the TikTok video, further helping make the meme viral.

This article takes a deeper look at the I Wanna Run Away x Adidas collab.

Everything you need to know about the I Wanna Run Away x Adidas collab

Outfits in the I Wanna Run Away x Adidas collab (Image via Roblox)

In May 2025, a TikTok video of ChickenAbodo went viral, where he performed a dance move on Galantis's Runaway. Royal Rife Games released a Roblox game that allowed players to recreate the move within the Roblox world. The game saw a significant rise in popularity because of the viral video.

At the time of release, the game did not feature the ChickenAbodo outfit used in the original video. However, thanks to the I Wanna Run Away x Adidas collab, the outfit was released in-game, and players can equip it to recreate the move.

Apart from the ChickenAbodo costume, the event features a few purchasable Adidas merchandise items. You can also collect free themed emotes by playing the game regularly.

How to perform I Wanna Run Away in Roblox

To perform this move, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Launch the I Wanna Run Away game in Roblox.

Launch the I Wanna Run Away game in Roblox. Step 2: Equip the ChickenAdobo by clicking the "morphs" button and applying it.

Equip the ChickenAdobo by clicking the "morphs" button and applying it. Step 3: Click the Play Runaway button.

Additionally, the Galantis song is played in the background whenever the move is reenacted.

FAQs on I Wanna Run Away x Adidas collab

Is the I Wanna Run Away x Adidas collab permanent?

No end date for the collaboration has been announced so far. So the event may be permanent.

What is the I Wanna Run Away meme song?

The dance is performed to Runaway by Galantis.

Is the ChickenAbodo outfit free in Roblox?

The outfit is free for now, but there is an option to buy it in the game. So, it could become a premium item later on.

