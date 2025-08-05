Ink Game Red Light Green Light guide

Ink Game is one of the many titles inspired by Netflix's Squid Game that are available on Roblox. In this particular experience, players compete with each other to be the last one standing as they play through a series of life-and-death games. You must also eliminate your competitors while playing to make sure you win as much of the prize pool as possible.

The first game in Ink Game is Red Light Green Light. This guide discusses how to master it.

Everything you need to know about Red Light Green Light in Ink Game

Play the Red Light Green Light game like a pro (Image via Roblox)

Red Light Green Light is a pretty straightforward game. It starts with you standing in one corner of a decently big ground, from where you must make it to the other end. There's a catch, though: You must run toward the other end only when a giant traffic light turns green.

If it turns red, you must instantly freeze in your position. Failing to do so will result in you getting shot, which can either eliminate you or severely damage your health and speed.

If you're injured, you can also use a bandage when the light turns green to recover yourself. Furthermore, if you play the game with friends, they can assist you in reaching the other end when you get shot.

All in all, the Red Light Green Light game is all about when you press the W+Shift button and when you release it. However, it's easier said than done since a slight mistiming can result in your elimination. So, you may require a few attempts to master it.

FAQs related to Ink Game

Q) How many games are there in the title?

A) There are a total of eight games in Ink Game. They are Red Light Green Light, Dalgona, Lights Out, Tug of War, Hide and Seek, Glass Bridge, Mingle Game, and Squid Game.

Q) What are the PC controls for the game?

A) The PC controls for this Roblox experience are:

Movement : WASD keys

: WASD keys Sprint : Left Shift

: Left Shift Shiftlock : Right Shift

: Right Shift Jump : Spacebar

: Spacebar Dash : Q (when unlocked)

: Q (when unlocked) Equip weapons or food : 1/2/3/4/5

: 1/2/3/4/5 Use weapons or food, complete tasks : Left mouse button

: Left mouse button Similing avatar icon: Click on the icon shown in the interface to access the Emotes you own.

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 750 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More

