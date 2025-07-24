Ink Game: The Last Dinner guide

Besides Jump Rope, the latest Ink Game update has introduced a secret minigame named The Last Dinner. It is directly inspired by a scene featuring Seong Gi-Hun in Netflix's Squid Game Season 3. The minigame begins with the remaining players seated around a dinner table, following which they select a weapon and engage in a deadly fight.

The Last Dinner demands the death of at least a single contestant. To avoid being the unfortunate one, follow the tips and strategies mentioned in this guide.

How to reach The Last Dinner in Ink Game

The Last Dinner is the penultimate challenge (Image via Roblox)

Ink Game's The Last Dinner is a secret minigame that gets triggered when all players are eliminated in a single Mingle round. For instance, if there are six remaining players and they fail to survive a round of Mingle, all six will be transported to The Last Dinner. The screen will mention, "Everyone of you has failed. However, for the VIP's entertainment... You have been granted one final chance."

The Last Dinner is the penultimate minigame in Ink Game. It ends when there are only two survivors, who progress to Squid Game. Revives are turned off, so the margin for errors during the high-stakes PvP fight is extremely low.

Before the fight, each player gets to choose from three weapons: Fork, Knife, and Bottle. The type of weapon affects their combat capabilities, although this isn't mentioned on the game screen. For instance, the Knife lets you stab an enemy repeatedly, but lacks a dash attack. The Bottle does high damage on the first hit, while its follow-up attacks are weak.

To win the minigame, you'll need to be one of the last two surviving players.

Which is the best weapon for The Last Dinner?

All weapons in The Last Dinner (Image via Roblox)

The Fork is the ideal weapon for The Last Dinner. It deals decent damage and also allows you to make long-range dash attacks, unlike the Knife. This weapon's slash is initiated after you dash at the target, which synergizes extremely well with the Blackflash Power.

Tips for winning The Last Dinner in Ink Game

Use these strategies to survive (Image via Roblox)

Any player-versus-player contest in Ink Game requires quick reflexes and adaptability. If you have low health, avoid conflict and heal by using food items and bandages (if any). Players cannot see each other's health bars during the minigame, so make the most out of this advantage.

The Last Dinner is chaotic, but here are a few tips and strategies to survive it:

Keep track of low HP opponents : An opponent with low health is most likely to retreat to a corner to heal. Target them to prevent them from getting back into the competition.

: An opponent with low health is most likely to retreat to a corner to heal. Target them to prevent them from getting back into the competition. Reposition constantly : You're most likely to get caught by stray dash attacks if you keep still. So, keep running and repositioning yourself to be a much difficult target.

: You're most likely to get caught by stray dash attacks if you keep still. So, keep running and repositioning yourself to be a much difficult target. Learn the perks of other players : Your opponents will use different Powers to gain a competitive advantage. Identify them, learn their attack patterns, and adjust your fighting approach accordingly.

: Your opponents will use different Powers to gain a competitive advantage. Identify them, learn their attack patterns, and adjust your fighting approach accordingly. Use Shiftlock : Turn on Shiftlock before the fight. The camera will follow your movements and give you a much better aim.

: Turn on Shiftlock before the fight. The camera will follow your movements and give you a much better aim. Team up if necessary: Strike an alliance with other players to take down the remaining opponents and progress to the next stage.

Interestingly, this minigame gives sufficient practice for the final challenge, which is another PvP contest.

FAQs

When does The Last Dinner occur in Ink Game?

The Last Dinner happens after the Mingle challenge.

What are the requirements for The Last Dinner to happen in Ink Game?

For The Last Dinner to be triggered, all the remaining players must get eliminated in a single Mingle round.

When does The Last Dinner end in Ink Game?

The minigame ends when there are only two players left.

