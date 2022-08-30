King Legacy codes in Roblox: Free Gems and Tickets (September 2022)

In King Legacy, gamers can use a Roblox avatar to discover the universe of One Piece in a completely new way. They must push themselves to explore the boundless seas and utilize their adventures to improve their stats and talents as they gain popularity as a ferocious Pirate or loyal Marine.

The game's developer, Venture Lagoons, offers free codes that players can input to get free goodies, including Beli, Gems, and Boosts. Gamers can use Beli and Gems to buy new, stronger weapons and skills to aid them in their ascent to greatness.

Use free codes in Roblox King Legacy to become top Marine or Pirate

Active codes in Roblox King Legacy

Currently, there are only six active codes for the Roblox game King Legacy:

1MFAV - Redeem this code in the game to get five Gems

650KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Stat Reset

DinoxLive - Redeem this code in the game to get 100K Beli

Peodiz - Redeem this code in the game to get 100K Beli

THXFOR1BVISIT - Redeem this code in the game to get three Gems

UPDATE3.5 - Redeem this code in the game to get five Gems.

Expired codes in Roblox King Legacy

While the number of active codes to use in the game this month are few, the same can't be said for the expired one. Here are the codes that no longer work in the title:

Update2_5 - Redeem this code to get three Gems

500KLIKES - Redeem this code to get a Stat Reset

Update2_17 - Redeem this code to get three Gems

Update2_16 - Redeem this code to get five Gems

Update2_14 - Redeem this code to get five Gems

Update2_13 - Redeem this code to get five Gems

300KLIKES - Redeem this code to get a Stat Reset

400KLIKES - Redeem this code to get a Stat Reset

600KFAV - Redeem this code to get one Gem

700KFAV - Redeem this code to get one Gem

800KFAV - Redeem this code to get one Gem

900KFAV - Redeem this code to get one Gem

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - Redeem this code to get three Gems

300MVISITS - Redeem this code to get 100,000 Beli

500KFAV - Redeem this code to get 100,000 Beli

250KLIKES - Redeem this code to get Stat Reset

GasGas - Redeem this code to get one Gem

BeckyStyle - Redeem this code to get 100,000 Beli

KingPieceComeBack - Redeem this code to get 100,000 Beli

REDBIRD - Redeem this code to get 250,000 Beli

NewDragon - Redeem this code to get three Gems

Brachio - Redeem this code to get one Gem

150KLIKES - Redeem this code to get a Stat Reset

200MVISITS - Redeem this code to get 100,000 Beli

300KFAV - Redeem this code to get 100,000 Beli

UpdateGem - Redeem this code to get a free reward

20MVisit - Redeem this code to get a free reward

22kLike - Redeem this code to get a free reward

23kLike - Redeem this code to get a free reward

26kLikes - Redeem this code to get a free reward

35MVisit - Redeem this code to get a free reward

45KLIKES - Redeem this code to get a free reward

45MVISIT - Redeem this code to get a free reward

50KLIKES - Redeem this code to get a free reward

60MVISITS - Redeem this code to get a free reward

70KLIKES - Redeem this code to get a free reward

80MVISITS - Redeem this code to get a free reward

90KFavorites - Redeem this code to get a free reward

100KFAV - Redeem this code to get a free reward

BeckComeBack - Redeem this code to get a free reward

BestEvil - Redeem this code to get a free reward

Makalov - Redeem this code to get a free reward

Merry Christmas - Redeem this code to get a free reward

MIUMA - Redeem this code to get a free reward

OpOp - Redeem this code to get a free reward

Peerapat - Redeem this code to get a free reward

QuakeQuake - Redeem this code to get a free reward

Shadow - Redeem this code to get a free reward

Snow - Redeem this code to get a free reward

String - Redeem this code to get a free reward

TanTaiGaming - Redeem this code to get a free reward

Threeramate - Redeem this code to get a free reward

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox King Legacy

Roblox gamers can use the currently active codes available for the game with the help of these simple steps:

Players can enter the Roblox platform using their username and password.

Next, they have to look for the game on the platform. To find King Legacy on the home page, type its name into the search bar.

Players should now start the game and allow it to load completely. It could take a little longer, so gamers must be patient.

When the title has fully launched, users have to search for and select the Menu button on the side of the screen.

After that, they have to select the Settings option.

Subsequently, they must enter an active code into the box labeled "Enter Code."

The best way to redeem a Roblox code is by copying it from the active list and pasting it in the relevant text box. Players should avoid typing in the code since it will not be accepted if there are any typos.

