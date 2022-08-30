King Legacy codes in Roblox: Free Gems and Tickets (September 2022)

In King Legacy, gamers can use a Roblox avatar to discover the universe of One Piece in a completely new way. They must push themselves to explore the boundless seas and utilize their adventures to improve their stats and talents as they gain popularity as a ferocious Pirate or loyal Marine.
The game's developer, Venture Lagoons, offers free codes that players can input to get free goodies, including Beli, Gems, and Boosts. Gamers can use Beli and Gems to buy new, stronger weapons and skills to aid them in their ascent to greatness.
Use free codes in Roblox King Legacy to become top Marine or Pirate
Active codes in Roblox King Legacy
Currently, there are only six active codes for the Roblox game King Legacy:
- 1MFAV - Redeem this code in the game to get five Gems
- 650KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Stat Reset
- DinoxLive - Redeem this code in the game to get 100K Beli
- Peodiz - Redeem this code in the game to get 100K Beli
- THXFOR1BVISIT - Redeem this code in the game to get three Gems
- UPDATE3.5 - Redeem this code in the game to get five Gems.
Expired codes in Roblox King Legacy
While the number of active codes to use in the game this month are few, the same can't be said for the expired one. Here are the codes that no longer work in the title:
- Update2_5 - Redeem this code to get three Gems
- 500KLIKES - Redeem this code to get a Stat Reset
- Update2_17 - Redeem this code to get three Gems
- Update2_16 - Redeem this code to get five Gems
- Update2_14 - Redeem this code to get five Gems
- Update2_13 - Redeem this code to get five Gems
- 300KLIKES - Redeem this code to get a Stat Reset
- 400KLIKES - Redeem this code to get a Stat Reset
- 600KFAV - Redeem this code to get one Gem
- 700KFAV - Redeem this code to get one Gem
- 800KFAV - Redeem this code to get one Gem
- 900KFAV - Redeem this code to get one Gem
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - Redeem this code to get three Gems
- 300MVISITS - Redeem this code to get 100,000 Beli
- 500KFAV - Redeem this code to get 100,000 Beli
- 250KLIKES - Redeem this code to get Stat Reset
- GasGas - Redeem this code to get one Gem
- BeckyStyle - Redeem this code to get 100,000 Beli
- KingPieceComeBack - Redeem this code to get 100,000 Beli
- REDBIRD - Redeem this code to get 250,000 Beli
- NewDragon - Redeem this code to get three Gems
- Brachio - Redeem this code to get one Gem
- 150KLIKES - Redeem this code to get a Stat Reset
- 200MVISITS - Redeem this code to get 100,000 Beli
- 300KFAV - Redeem this code to get 100,000 Beli
- UpdateGem - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- 20MVisit - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- 22kLike - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- 23kLike - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- 26kLikes - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- 35MVisit - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- 45KLIKES - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- 45MVISIT - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- 50KLIKES - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- 60MVISITS - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- 70KLIKES - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- 80MVISITS - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- 90KFavorites - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- 100KFAV - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- BeckComeBack - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- BestEvil - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- Makalov - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- Merry Christmas - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- MIUMA - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- OpOp - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- Peerapat - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- QuakeQuake - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- Shadow - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- Snow - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- String - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- TanTaiGaming - Redeem this code to get a free reward
- Threeramate - Redeem this code to get a free reward
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox King Legacy
Roblox gamers can use the currently active codes available for the game with the help of these simple steps:
- Players can enter the Roblox platform using their username and password.
- Next, they have to look for the game on the platform. To find King Legacy on the home page, type its name into the search bar.
- Players should now start the game and allow it to load completely. It could take a little longer, so gamers must be patient.
- When the title has fully launched, users have to search for and select the Menu button on the side of the screen.
- After that, they have to select the Settings option.
- Subsequently, they must enter an active code into the box labeled "Enter Code."
The best way to redeem a Roblox code is by copying it from the active list and pasting it in the relevant text box. Players should avoid typing in the code since it will not be accepted if there are any typos.