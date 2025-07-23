King Legacy Striker Fighting Style guide

Striker is a unique Fighting Style introduced in King Legacy Update 9. Instead of being based on any One Piece character, it is a soccer-centric style that allows the user to rapidly strike soccer balls to damage enemies. It is designed for both range and power, similar to the Gale Fist that arrived in the previous update.

Ad

This guide will let you know how to obtain the new Striker Fighting Style in King Legacy.

How to get Striker in Roblox King Legacy

Accept Tiki Taka's quest (Image via Roblox)

Striker can be obtained by completing its associated questline in Roblox King Legacy. To check all the requirements, open your profile and select Striker from the list of Fighting Styles. You'll find a total of 10 steps that need to be completed to unlock the brand-new style.

Ad

Trending

Listed below are all the steps for unlocking the Striker Fighting Style:

Talk to Tiki Taka on the Crownfall Isle: Tiki Taka can be seen juggling a soccer ball on the newly added island, Crownfall Isle, in the Third Sea. Interact with him, and accept his quest to proceed to the next part. Defeat Fugitive: The Fugitive is a boss in The Unearthly. It has 121,500 HP, so make sure to use the best Devil Fruits like Phoenix, Light, and Rumble to defeat it quickly. Defeat the deep one: The deep one is the opposite of the Fugitive. It has a high 46,200 HP, thus requiring more power from your character compared to the previous boss fight. Defeat Fishman King's Guard: The Fishman King's Guard is also on The Unearthly. It possesses a health bar similar to the deep one. Defeat Lord of Saber: This is a raid boss that spawns at the Castle in The Unearthly. It has 3.75 million HP and drops the Chronicles lore, Aqua Gem, and Fortune's Tales. Give the Bomb Fruit to Tiki Taka: The Bomb Fruit can be pulled from the gacha or obtained from trade. Once you have given it to Tiki Taka, you'll learn that they needed it for cooking. Submit the full fish list to Tiki Taka: After giving the Bomb Fruit, interact with Tiki Taka again. They will task you with getting 10 Pebblefish, 10 Lunafin, 5 Solray, 2 Longtooth, and 1 Razer. You can reel all these fish in the Third Sea itself. Talk to Tiki Taka again: Submit the fish required by the NPC to proceed to the final task. Prepare 20,202,020 Beli and 20 Gems: Both in-game currencies can be easily farmed by completing quests. Purchase and learn Striker: After acquiring the required Beli and Gems, interact with Tiki Taka and buy Striker.

Ad

The Lord of Saber spawns every few hours in King Legacy. Once he appears, a server-wide message mentions that "The Sword Lord has visited the Unearthly.."

Also check: King Legacy Fishing guide

Striker moveset in King Legacy

Striker has five moves (Image via Roblox)

Similar to other Fighting Styles, the newly added Striker has five moves besides an M1. Its complete moveset is listed below:

Ad

M1 - The user kicks the target four times.

- The user kicks the target four times. Blazing Strike (Z move) - The user spins midair and uses their right foot to strike the ball at the enemy, which blasts on impact and inflicts knockback. (Cooldown: 8 seconds)

- The user spins midair and uses their right foot to strike the ball at the enemy, which blasts on impact and inflicts knockback. (Cooldown: 8 seconds) Curved Strike (X move) - After switching the ball to either of their foot, the user shoots it with immense power, which curves before hitting the enemy. This move also has a knockback effect. (Cooldown: 9 seconds)

- After switching the ball to either of their foot, the user shoots it with immense power, which curves before hitting the enemy. This move also has a knockback effect. (Cooldown: 9 seconds) Volley Boot (C move) - The user spins and strikes the ball three times at the enemy. (Cooldown: 11 seconds)

- The user spins and strikes the ball three times at the enemy. (Cooldown: 11 seconds) Golazo (V move) - This is a cutscene move that can only be used when countering the enemy. The user takes to the air and shoots the ball at the enemy beneath them, unleashing a devastating blast. (Cooldown: 17 seconds)

- This is a cutscene move that can only be used when countering the enemy. The user takes to the air and shoots the ball at the enemy beneath them, unleashing a devastating blast. (Cooldown: 17 seconds) Dribble Drives (E move) - The user dashes three times in a zig-zag pattern. Any enemy on their path gets damaged. (Cooldown: 9 seconds)

Ad

Although Striker isn't the best for PvP due to its underwhelming damage, it is perfect for soccer lovers.

Also check: How to get Justice Fist in King Legacy

FAQs on King Legacy

Where is NPC Tiki Taka?

Tiki Taka is located in Crownfall Isle, an island in the Third Sea.

What is the required level to complete the Striker questline?

You must be around Level 4700 to 4900 to finish the questline.

Ad

Where can I find the Razer fish?

Razer can be fished in the Third Sea. However, it is extremely rare, so you may need to put some more hours into the grind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025