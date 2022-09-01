Last Pirates codes in Roblox: Free Stat Reset and Beli (September 2022)

Roblox players can use some active codes in Last Pirates to fulfill their dreams of becoming the best in the game by earning access to special items and free rewards.

It's true that anime is a very unique form of entertainment, which makes seeing it be used on Roblox so fascinating. Most people claim that they have watched at least one well-known anime, thanks to the rise of popular series like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Pokémon. This is why it's only natural for Roblox creators to lean towards the anime genre.

Players can find numerous games with multiple anime themes on the platform. This Roblox game, Last Pirates, is inspired by the never-ending series One Piece. Here are the currently active codes for this game.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Last Pirates

Active codes in Roblox Last Pirates

Right now, there are only four codes that work in the game. Here they are:

BigUpdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 LP (Players should be at level 300 to redeem this code)

bleak - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50K Beli

KongPoop - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Stat Reset

NewWorld - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Stat Reset

Expired codes in Roblox Last Pirates

There are a whole bunch of codes that do not work in the game anymore. They are:

100KFAV - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Reset Stats

10CandyCane - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Candy

111KFAV - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Reset Stats

30KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Reset Stats

5Chiba - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20K Cash

80KFAV - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50,000 Cash

Bleak_fat- Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Reset

BUMBY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 Candy

CarinaCaxtez - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 LP

Checkmate - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Reset Stats

Chxmei- Redeem this code in the game to get 10K Beli

Code - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn $25,000

Dream - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Reset Stats

Event- Redeem this code in the game to get 5 LP

FreeCandy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Candy

Greed - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 LP

GUIDE1985 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10,000 Cash

HappyHalloween!! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 Candy

iSEN - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 LP

Juan - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 LP

MIUMA - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20,000 Cash

N4Animation - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30K Cash

NEOGAMING - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 Heart Gems

OatCasterCh - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10,000 Cash

Odyssey - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20K Cash

OPZTV - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 LP

PixelJoe - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Reset Stats

RESET - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Reset Stats

Ruriair - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20K Cash

SEAFOUR - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 LP

Shutdown - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Reset Stats

SmolEsan - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10,000 Cash

Snappy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 25,000 Cash

Stranger - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Reset Stats

TECHO - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 LP

Update - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 LP

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Last Pirates

With these easy steps, gamers can redeem the active codes the title has to offer without any problems:

To enter the Roblox platform, players should use their username and password.

To find Last Pirates on the homepage, gamers should type its name into the search bar.

Upon discovering the game, they have to start it.

Players should allow the game to load completely.

When the title has fully loaded, users need to look under the HP bar for the List option and need to click on the Twitter button that is visible.

An active code should be copied and pasted into the text box.

With that, the redemption process is complete. The promised reward will be added to the players' accounts after they've entered the code.

Any mistakes in entering a code will prevent it from working. This is why players should the best way to go is to copy and paste it in the text box instead of typing it in.

