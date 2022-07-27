Legacy Clickers codes in Roblox: Free clicks, crystal and more (July 2022)

Players can obtain free in-game money and clicks using Roblox Legacy Clickers coupons. Clicks can be used to purchase new pets, while crystals are helpful in improving the avatar and opening up new zones. Players who use these cost-free vouchers will have an edge over competitors and go up the scoreboard.

In Roblox Legacy Clickers, players must repeatedly hit the click button to accrue clicks. Once they have enough, they will be able to activate the rebirth and gain crystals.

Rebirthing also raises the click multiplier, which increases the total number of clicks. Players will unlock additional planets with powerful, purchasable creatures as they go through the game.

Use these free codes in Roblox Legacy Clickers to gain more in-game currency and pets

Active codes in Roblox Legacy Clickers

Here are the codes in the game:

1.2KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

1.35KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

1.5KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

100KVisits - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Clicks and 10,000 Crystals

15KMembers - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Clicks and 10,000 Crystals

1KFavs - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Clicks and 10,000 Crystals

1KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

200KVisits - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Clicks and 10,000 Crystals

300KVisits - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Clicks and 10,000 Crystals

500KVisits - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Clicks and 10,000 Crystals

600LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

750LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

900LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

CHARGED - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Clicks and 10,000 Crystals

CigaPro - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Clicks and 1,000 Crystals

Gifts! - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Clicks and 10,000 Crystals

ItsAlright! - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Clicks and 10,000 Crystals

NewYear! - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Clicks and 10,000 Crystals

Release - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Clicks and 500 Crystals

SORRY! - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Clicks and10,000 Crystals

Sorry! - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Clicks and 5,000 Crystals

Workshop! - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Clicks and 10,000 Crystals

ytfirD - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Clicks and 10,000 Crystals (new)

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Legacy Clickers

There aren't any codes that have expired yet. They do not, however, have an expiration date. It's also anyone's guess as the creators haven't revealed any information about the lifespan of these codes.

Players must act quickly and use the active ones as soon as possible to avoid missing out. Furthermore, they don't need to worry about prizes and gifts as those will still be in their account even if the coupons expire.

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Legacy Clickers

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Roblox platform on the device of choice. Next, log in to the Roblox account using the username and password.

Search for the game on the homepage of the platform. Once you've found it, launch the game and wait for it to load.

Once the game has loaded and the main page is visible, tap on the "More" button on the screen.

As soon as you do that, a new window will pop up. This will contain multiple options, you must click on the "Codes" button.

Now you will be able to see the space to enter the code. Copy an active one and paste it into the "enter code" section.

If you type the code, there is a chance that you may make a mistake, and the code will show an error. However, the option still exists.

Finally, you may go ahead and click on the "Redeem" button. You will instantly receive the promised rewards.

More codes in Roblox Legacy Clickers

Promoting the game is crucial since it encourages others to give it a shot. Furthermore, developers are trying to make it better by including new levels and providing free items to attract more players.

For regular updates on the latest codes and game updates, one can subscribe to the devs' official Twitter account or join their discord server. The links can be found on the Roblox game's home page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far