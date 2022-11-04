Legends Re:Written codes in Roblox: Free rolls and items (November 2022)

Finally, Roblox has a gothic game called Legends Re:Written for fans who enjoy castles, swords, dragons, and magical powers. Players can use codes for free rewards like hats and swords that increase the abilities of the avatar. They can also get blessing rolls that help players experiment with different powers and select the ones they are compatible with.

Created and published on January 6, 2021, the Roblox game has recorded 18.4 million visits and 66 k likes so far. The game can get a little violent and show blood spatters. Hence, the game is only available for players above the age of 9 years.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written

Active codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written

A new code was added to the list. Here are the active codes in the game:

15MVISITSHAT - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive the fire fist hat

60KBLESSINGCODE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 9 blessing rolls

CLFGS55K - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive the flame great sword

MARINEFORDRAID2022 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 5 blessing rolls

TYFOR65K - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10 blessing rolls

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:

100KFAVORITES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10x blessing rolls

10KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 3x free blessing rolls

15KCODE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a chopper hat

1YEARANNIVERSARY - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 7x blessing rolls

25KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 5x free blessing rolls

2MVISITSAWARD - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Sakuna

45KVIDEO - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 5 blessing rolls

4MILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 4x free blessing rolls

ANNIVERSARYBLESSING - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10 free blessing rolls

ANNIVERSARYPARTY - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a teal party hat

BEASTAKIPGAMINGSETUP - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 4x free blessing rolls

CHRISTMAS2021EVENT - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10x blessing rolls

HALFWAYTO100 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10x free blessing rolls

HAPPYNEWYEARS2022 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 5x blessing rolls

LRW5KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 5x free blessing rolls

MELIOOFUS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 7 blessing rolls

PATCHCOMPLETE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10x free blessing rolls

PATCHED - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 5x blessing rolls

SDSUPDATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 12 blessing rolls

SUB2OGVEXX - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 5x blessing rolls

TENMILLIONVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10x blessing rolls

WEHIT40KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 4x blessing rolls

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game and click on the Options button.

A pop-up window will appear next.

In the text box, enter an active code.

Hit Submit and that's all there is to it.

To avoid errors, players should copy and paste the code.

