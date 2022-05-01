Legends ReWritten code in Roblox: Free Blessing Rolls (May 2022) 

From time to time, Scrumptious Studios issues a new version that adds new features to the Roblox game, as well as new Twitter codes for certain targets and events. Use codes to fight foes and bosses to obtain drops, improve character skills, mine ore, turn them into armor and weapons, and learn magic to unlock level 100.

Roblox has a new Anime-based game and people are talking about it. Roblox already has games like Anime Fighting Simulator, My Hero Mania, Shindo life and more, yet players are always excited for new anime games. This new Roblox game is heavily focused on battle action, so players need weapons and armor to take on swarms of foes before facing off against a super boss.

Roblox: Legends ReWritten code for free Blessing Rolls

Active codes

Please keep in mind that since the codes have a limited usability, they will expire after a time. This is why players should redeem them as quickly as possible. It is recommended that players enter the codes as they are.

Please copy and paste the codes as they are case sensitive and might not work if entered incorrectly.

100KFAVORIRES - Redeem to get ten blessinng rolls

1YEARANNIVERSARY - Redeem to get seven blessing rolls

45KVIDEO - Redeem to get 5 Free Blessing Rolls

50KLIKESFLAME - Redeem to get Free Blessing Rolls

CHRISTMAS2021EVENT - Redeem to get ten blessing rolls

HAPPYNEWYEAR2022 - Redeem to get five blessing rolls

LEWURUKRAID - Redeem to get free blessing rolls

MELIOOFUS - Redeem to get seven blessing rolls

PATCHED - Redeem to get five blessing rolls

SDSUPDATE - Redeem to get 12x Blessing Rolls

TENMILLIONVISITS - Redeem to get ten blessing rolls

THXto get150K - Redeem to get 15x Blessing Rolls (NEW)

WEHIT40KLIKES - Redeem to get four blessing rolls

Seasonal bosses are usually stronger and sometimes drop rare and unique items as well.

Expired Codes

This is a record of previously available codes that have since been removed from Roblox Legends ReWritten. If players want to see which codes have been deactivated, they can do so on the list below.

100KFAVORIRES – Ten blessing rolls

10KLIKES – Three blessing rolls

15KCODE – Limited item

1KLUCY – Three party hats

1YEARANNIVERSARY – Seven blessing rolls

25KLIKES – Five blessing rolls

2KLIKESBLESSING – Three party hats

2MVISITSAWARD – Limited item

30KLIKES – Three blessing rolls

3KLIKESBLESSING – Three party hats

3MILLVISITS – Three blessing rolls

4MILLION – Four blessing rolls

6MVISITS – Six blessing rolls

70kMINUS1KMEMBERS – Three party hats

BEASTAKIPGAMINGSETUP – Four blessing rolls

CHRISTMAS2021EVENT – Ten blessings rolls

EARLYACCESSPARTY – Three party hats

HALFWAYTO100 – Ten blessings rolls

HAPPYNEWYEARS2022 – Five blessing rolls

LEWURUKRAID

LRW5KLIKES – Five blessing rolls

PATCHCOMPLETE – Ten blessing roll

PATCHED – Five free blessing rolls

STRAWHATPIRATES – Three party hats

SUB2OGVEXX – Five blessing rolls

TENMILLIONVISITS – Ten blessing rolls

TYFOR1MVISITS – Five blessing rolls

WEHIT40KLIKES – Four blessing rolls

How to redeem the codes

When compared to other Roblox games, redeeming codes in Legends ReWritten is a breeze! All players have to do is complete the following steps:

Begin the game by going to the official Roblox website.

Go to the left-hand side of the screen and select the settings menu.

Find the 'Redemption' box and open it.

Copy and paste one of the presently available codes from this page into the box, then click redeem.

The new rewards have already been added to the in-game inventory!

Controls

The game's controls are standard and easy. Please see the instructions below:

M: Menu

F: Block

R: Free Fall

Left CTRL: Run

Q: Roll

Jump + Q: Dash

Equip Weapon(4) + E: Counter

Double Jump: "Space + Space"

Parkour: Double Jump on wall

H: Spawn Mount

Times

Players will see a display below the hotbar at the bottom of their screen while playing the game. It shows the day, time, and season of the game. The days are useful for determining how long it will take to reach the next season as well as the age of the server. The season lasts 24 minutes in real life, or two days in-game.

When an even-numbered day comes to a close, the season changes. For example, if players are on day seven, they are on the first day of a season. On day eight, they approach the start of a new season and are on the last day of the current one.

Previously, after the server reached its capacity limit, it would shut down and transport gamers to a new server after Day 111. However, day limits have been lifted temporarily owing to performance testing.

Edited by Saman