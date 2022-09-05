Little World codes in Roblox: Free emote, EXP and more (September 2022)

Roblox players can explore something completely different. Players can take a break from all the common game genres like anime, FPS and more. This game is all about the little creatures that are in our garden. There is a whole new micro world to explore.
Players in Roblox Little World start off as a small bug and need to keep exploring to grow or level up. They need to fight other creatures to survive. Besides that, they can also earn rewards for defeating their foes.
Codes can also give extra rewards. Players can quickly grow to higher levels with free rewards that give them an edge in the game.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Little World
Active codes in Roblox Little World
Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:
- Baxtrix - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Tokens
- Squads - this code can be redeemed in the game for 4 hours of x2 EXP
- Furniture - this code can be redeemed in the game for 1K Stars
- RazorFish - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Tokens
- Roblerom - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Tokens
- JeffBlox - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Tokens
- Frash - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Tokens
- FreeRareColors - this code can be redeemed in the game for 2 Color Pods (New)
- SnugLife - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Tokens
- House - this code can be redeemed in the game for +1 Level
- Berries - this code can be redeemed in the game for +1 Level
- ItzVortex - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Tokens
- CarbonMeister - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Tokens
- LegendaryLike - this code can be redeemed in the game for 1 Legendary Color Pod
- Duck175K - this code can be redeemed in the game for Duck Emote
- FreeLevel - this code can be redeemed in the game for +1 Level
- DrakeCraft - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Tokens
- ToadBoiGaming - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Tokens
- CDTV - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Tokens
- FreeColors - this code can be redeemed in the game for 3 Common Color Pods
- GrumpyGravy - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Tokens
- Cookieboiyt - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Tokens
- GamingDanv - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Tokens
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Little World
These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 100KThankYou - this code can be redeemed in the game for an Emote
- 120KThankYou - this code can be redeemed in the game for 4 hours of 2x XP
- Rat - this code can be redeemed in the game for 500 Stars
- 1kLadybug - this code can be redeemed in the game for 1 hour of x2 EXP
- Egg - this code can be redeemed in the game for 2 hours of 2x XP (NEW)
- GoldenRat - this code can be redeemed in the game for 2 hours of 2x XP
- EasterLevel - this code can be redeemed in the game for +1 Level (NEW)
- 2kBug - this code can be redeemed in the game for 500 Tokens
- 75000 - this code can be redeemed in the game for 2 hours of 2x XP
- RELEASE - this code can be redeemed in the game for 500 Tokens
- 1MVISITSCODE - Redeem code for 4 hours of free rewards
- TY2MPLAYS - Redeem code for 4 hours of free rewards
- Obby - this code can be redeemed in the game for 1 hour of 2x XP
- EasterSecret - this code can be redeemed in the game for 1 hour of 2x XP
- SPIDER10k - this code can be redeemed in the game for 750 Tokens
- 5MILLIONBUGS - this code can be redeemed in the game for 1 hour of x2 XP
- 5KWorld - this code can be redeemed in the game for +1 Level
- ThankYou20K - this code can be redeemed in the game for 750 Tokens
- Controls - this code can be redeemed in the game for 750 Stars
- BOSSES - this code can be redeemed in the game for 500 Tokens
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Little World
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Log in to Roblox using the username and password.
- Once the game has loaded, click on the Twitter button.
- A text box will show up in a pop-up window now.
- From the list above, copy and paste an active code.
- To claim the free rewards, click the Redeem button in the end.
Save Robux for special badges or game passes. Keep a look out for such codes for free rewards.