Little World codes in Roblox: Free emotes, tokens, and more (October 2022)

Counter Impact wanted to create a different type of game on Roblox that did not include anime, mysteries, etc. This is a game where players can live the life of a little bug. Players need to find and eat fruit to grow. They can explore and gain more experience to evolve and become more powerful.

Players can use free codes in the game to earn tokens to buy better equipment. A few codes can also help the avatar level up. Finally, players can also get stars that can help them purchase other upgrades. Codes have no expiry date and may stop working at any time. Hence, players should redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Little World

Active codes in Roblox Little World

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

Baxtrix - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens

Berries - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn +1 level

CarbonMeister - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens

CDTV - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens

Cookieboiyt - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens

DrakeCraft - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens

Duck175K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Duck emote

Frash - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens

Freecolors - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 common level

Freelevel - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn +1 level

FreeRarecolors - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 level

Furniture - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 stars

GamingDanv - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens

GrumpyGravy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens

House - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn +1 level

ItzVortex - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens

JeffBlox - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens

LegendaryLike - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 Legendary color Pod

RazorFish - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens

Roblerom - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens

SnugLife - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens

Squads - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 4 hours of x2 EXP

ToadBoiGaming - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens

Detailed steps to redeem the Roblox code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Little World

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:

100KThankYou - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an emote

120KThankYou - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 4 hours of 2x XP

1kLadybug - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 hour of x2 XP

1MVISITSCODE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 4 hours of free reward

2kBug - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 tokens

5KWorld - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn +1 level

5MILLIONBUGS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 hour of x2 XP

75000 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 hours of 2x XP

BOSSES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 tokens

Controls - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 750 stars

Easterlevel - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn +1 level

Egg - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 hours of 2x XP

Obby - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 hour of 2x XP

Rat - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 stars

RELEASE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 tokens

SPIDER10k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 750 tokens

ThankYou20K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 750 tokens

TY2MPLAYS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 4 hours of free rewards

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Little World

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code in the game:

Start by launching the game.

Click on the Twitter button and wait for a pop-up window to appear.

In the text box visible now, copy and paste an active code.

Finally, you can hit the Redeem button. The promised rewards will be credited to your account immediately.

Players can join the official Discord account and follow the creators' Twitter account for more codes and game updates.

