Little World codes in Roblox: Free emotes, tokens, and more (October 2022)

Counter Impact wanted to create a different type of game on Roblox that did not include anime, mysteries, etc. This is a game where players can live the life of a little bug. Players need to find and eat fruit to grow. They can explore and gain more experience to evolve and become more powerful.
Players can use free codes in the game to earn tokens to buy better equipment. A few codes can also help the avatar level up. Finally, players can also get stars that can help them purchase other upgrades. Codes have no expiry date and may stop working at any time. Hence, players should redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Little World
Active codes in Roblox Little World
Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:
- Baxtrix - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens
- Berries - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn +1 level
- CarbonMeister - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens
- CDTV - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens
- Cookieboiyt - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens
- DrakeCraft - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens
- Duck175K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Duck emote
- Frash - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens
- Freecolors - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 common level
- Freelevel - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn +1 level
- FreeRarecolors - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 level
- Furniture - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 stars
- GamingDanv - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens
- GrumpyGravy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens
- House - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn +1 level
- ItzVortex - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens
- JeffBlox - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens
- LegendaryLike - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 Legendary color Pod
- RazorFish - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens
- Roblerom - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens
- SnugLife - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens
- Squads - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 4 hours of x2 EXP
- ToadBoiGaming - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 tokens
Detailed steps to redeem the Roblox code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Little World
These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 100KThankYou - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an emote
- 120KThankYou - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 4 hours of 2x XP
- 1kLadybug - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 hour of x2 XP
- 1MVISITSCODE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 4 hours of free reward
- 2kBug - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 tokens
- 5KWorld - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn +1 level
- 5MILLIONBUGS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 hour of x2 XP
- 75000 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 hours of 2x XP
- BOSSES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 tokens
- Controls - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 750 stars
- Easterlevel - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn +1 level
- Egg - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 hours of 2x XP
- Obby - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 hour of 2x XP
- Rat - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 stars
- RELEASE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 tokens
- SPIDER10k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 750 tokens
- ThankYou20K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 750 tokens
- TY2MPLAYS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 4 hours of free rewards
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Little World
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code in the game:
- Start by launching the game.
- Click on the Twitter button and wait for a pop-up window to appear.
- In the text box visible now, copy and paste an active code.
- Finally, you can hit the Redeem button. The promised rewards will be credited to your account immediately.
Players can join the official Discord account and follow the creators' Twitter account for more codes and game updates.